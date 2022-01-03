NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown reportedly won't fly back to Tampa with Buccaneers

Antonio Brown has made headlines yet again, and it is not for something positive that the veteran receiver did.

In the third quarter of the Buccaneers game against the Jets, Brown was seen on the sidelines taking off his pads and helmet. Mike Evans tried to stop Brown from doing it, but he was set to do so.

Brown, then, tossed his singlet into the crowd and walked across the endzone as play was happening and walked down the tunnel.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians copped a lot of heat for his decision to bring Brown back onto the team after his fake vaccination card incident.

Arians stated, when Brown was first signed, that he was on one chance. Well, he has had more than one chance, and after this latest incident, Arians stated in his press conference that Brown was no longer a Buccaneer.

Arians unsure if Brown will fly back with the team

Antonio Brown is no longer a Buccaneer

Also Read: NFL fans react to Antonio Brown's bizarre walkout during Jets clash

In his post-game press conference, Arians was visibly annoyed with the veteran receiver. When he was asked how Brown was getting back to Tampa, he stated that he didn't expect it to be with the team.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk From Bucs P.R. on how Antonio Brown is getting back to Tampa: "Not sure. After BA's comments, I wouldn't expect it would be with us." From Bucs P.R. on how Antonio Brown is getting back to Tampa: "Not sure. After BA's comments, I wouldn't expect it would be with us."

Just how Brown will make it back to Tampa is unclear, but if Arians' comments are anything to go by, then the 33-year-old receiver might have to do it off his own back.

After having to defend Brown and his antics for months, especially with his fake vaccination card fiasco, Arians and the Bucs have had enough. Arians even had to go back on his word regarding his "one chance" for Brown as Tampa needed him for their decimated receiving core.

Field Yates @FieldYates Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. https://t.co/1hwNYei5Fq

With Brown now officially done with yet another team, his future in the NFL is rocky at best. Having been given several chances by the Steelers, Raiders, New England and now the Buccaneers, whether another team gives him a shot is highly doubtful.

Having been seen as more trouble than he is worth, Brown could now very well not be seen in the NFL again. His talent is undeniable: over 12,000 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns in his stellar career, but the way it is ending is diminishing what a special player he is.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "He is no longer a Buc" Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown's time in Tampa Bay is done after bizarre exit

Edited by Windy Goodloe