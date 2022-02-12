Is there any truth to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's break up rumors?

Speculation regarding Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s relationship status has shown no signs of slowing down. As per reports from the National Enquirer, the pair ended their relationship after a big argument.

The couple, who were engaged, reportedly called off their wedding due to the star quarterback's jealousy of her male friends. It has also been rumored that his refusal to retire from the NFL has created a rift between the two.

Despite winning his second consecutive league MVP award, the Packers quarterback has been dealing with several off-the-field issues this season.

His controversial stance on vaccination and continuous rumors about his relationship with Woodley have resulted in the superstar quarterback's constant tabloid presence.

Though there have been no confirmed reports of their breakup, some have pointed to social media as an indication of the couple's tension.

Woodley didn't wish Rodgers a happy birthday or congratulate him on his second straight league MVP. Just because she didn't state either publicly does not necessarily verify their relationship issues.

Woodley has Twitter and Instagram accounts, and although she is somewhat active on social media, she does not post regularly. Unfortunately, her silence has done little to quell the recent rumors regarding their breakup.

Shailene Woodley has appeared in several movies, including the Divergent trilogy and The Fault in Our Stars. She has also starred in TV series such as Big Little Lies and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

The pair publicly announced their relationship via Instagram on April 6, 2021. However, this was nine months after rumors that they were dating arose in July 2020.

What does the future hold for Rodgers?

Shailene Woodley

Rodgers is famously tight-lipped about his personal life, so it comes as no surprise that he hasn't made a public statement regarding the rumors.

As the NFL offseason begins, Rodgers is also faced with several decisions about the future of his career. Whether he retires from the NFL, stays with the Packers, or asks for a trade, change is potentially on the horizon for the surefire Hall-of-Famer.

Regardless of his offseason decisions, matters concerning his personal life will likely remain a mystery. Unless either of them confirm the breakup, of course.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, the aging quarterback may reveal his future plans regarding football soon. He has previously acknowledged that he is cognizant of the NFL's offseason timeline, stating that he would decide in a timely manner.

He wants to allow the Packers and free agent wide receiver Davante Adams to decide their next move accordingly.

