NFL Rumors: Bears have talks with Jim Harbaugh for HC job

After a 6-11 season in 2021, the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy along with general manager Ryan Pace on January 10 and have since been on the lookout for their replacements.

One name popular among Bears fans is that of current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. He led them to a 11-1 regular-season record this season and, according to reports, Chicago and Harbaugh have had a brief phone discussion.

Now this information doesn't really indicate how the talks went, though some believe the conversation only went one way.

All we know is that the conversation has taken place and that Chicago is interested in the former Bears quarterback's services.

NFL Rumors: Would the Bears and Jim Harbaugh be a perfect fit?

There's definitely history and familiarity between the two, with Chicago selecting Harbaugh with the 26th overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft. He spent seven seasons with the franchise up until leaving for Indianapolis in 1994, finishing with a record of 35-30, throwing 50 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

There's no doubt he has also been a success as an NFL head coach. After joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, Harbaugh led them to a 13-3 regular season record.

They went on to lose the NFC Championship in overtime to eventual Super Bowl winners the New York Giants.

The following season, the 49ers went one step further and reached the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick under center after taking over starting duties following a concussion to Alex Smith midway through the season.

Harbaugh and the 49ers lost the Super Bowl 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens, who were coached by Harbaugh's brother, John. This was the first time in NFL Super Bowl history that the opposing teams' head coaches were brothers.

He led his team back to the NFC Championship game in 2012 following a regular-season record of 12-4. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

2013 would be Harbaugh's last coaching the 49ers after missing out on the playoffs, finishing 8-8.

The 58-year-old never had a losing record at the 49ers in four seasons with a combined record of 44-19.

The Bears could do a lot worse than try to hire Harbaugh as their next head coach, after having already proven himself in the NFL. Chicago fans will now await a decision on who will be their new head coach.

Only time will tell if Harbaugh will be the man to develop quarterback prospect Justin Fields and lead the Bears back to Super Bowl glory.

