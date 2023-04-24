Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in one of the best spots of any team entering the 2023 NFL Draft. It is tremendously rare for a team to draft in the top three and not need a franchise quarterback, but that is true of the Cardinals. They have so many options now.

One of the best options seems to be trading back. A team moving up to the third selection would guarantee a shot at one of the top three quarterbacks and could get them one of the top two in either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud.

ESPN draft expert Todd McShay says the Cardinals are desperate to move down in the draft:

"The Cardinals are borderline desperate to move out of this spot, and considering the QB class, they've been smart to wait. I could see a bidding war for the pick unfolding between Indianapolis, Tennessee and any other teams looking for a QB on draft night. With arguably the worst roster in the NFL, Arizona would love to slide back and pick up more selections to work on the rebuild."

The Cardinals have a lot of needs, but quarterback isn't one of them. Multiple first-round picks or just a lot of picks in general has more value to them than the third overall pick right now.

How Kyler Murray factors into the Cardinals decision

Todd McShay also mentioned that Kyler Murray's injury, which played a part in their picking so high, could influence the GM and front office's decision-making. He continued:

"Arizona hired defensive-minded coach Jonathan Gannon, and there's a feeling it can get things fixed on that side of the ball. But I keep hearing the team wants to improve the offensive line and better protect Kyler Murray. That sets up an interesting scenario."

Kyler Murray could change the Cardinals' draft plan

Could this change the thinking behind the draft pick? The ESPN analyst certainly believes so:

"We've all mocked Anderson or Wilson to the Cards for a while, but if they are truly looking for big-time offensive line reinforcements, could they slide back and take Northwestern's Peter Skoronski? I've heard they are interested, and moving back would not only give them more picks down the board (and/or in future years) but also put them in a better value range for him."

Protecting Murray seems now to be a priority, but there's no offensive line prospect at three overall that makes sense. Now, the Cardinals are even more likely to move down in the draft.

