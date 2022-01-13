NFL Rumors: All was not well in Miami before Dolphins' firing of Brian Flores

After former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was terminated on Monday, many questioned the owners of the Dolphins.

They wondered if the head coach was given too short of a leash and should have been given more time as head coach.

But a report has come out stating why Flores was fired, and it may be a shock to some.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington tweeted that Brian Flores's relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was pretty much the reason why he is no longer there.

"The decision to fire Flores can be summed up with one word: Relationships. His relationship with Grier and Tua had deteriorated to a pretty bad place. Along with constant staff changes, owner Steve Ross no longer sees Flores as a healthy fit in Miami," Darlington stated.

Brian Flores and Tagovailoa had an interesting relationship over the time he was there but clearly when push came to shove, the owners chose Tua in the end.

But it didn't look like that in the beginning. Rumors persist even now that the Dolphins are going to trade Tua for Deshaun Watson, who did not play the 2021 season for the Houston Texans because of legal issues.

Now, the owners are ready to stick by the young quarterback and go in a new direction.

The trouble between Brian Flores and Tua Tagovalioa

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores

The problem between Tua and Flores began in the former's rookie season when Flores would pull the young quarterback and put in veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Flores' back-and-forth, going from one quarterback to another, caused a lot of damage within the organization.

Any time Tua struggled in a game, Flores would quickly go to Fitzpatrick, who would eventually land in Washington this year. That had to cause a lot of tension between coach and player.

Another issue was the conservative playcalling by Flores and his staff. Rarely did he let the young quarterback show what he could do during games. The offense would do enough in games to win, but the team relied heavily on defense to get a victory.

Dolphins fans and owners were looking for more and expecting more out of their young quarterback, but Flores didn't seem to trust him to take over the offense and throw the football.

The Dolphins also didn't draft a lot of weapons to surround the young quarterback with, which might be the fault of both coach and management for failing their young quarterback.

Clearly, the owners had enough and were ready to move on from Flores.

