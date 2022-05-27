"Naw foo she got lip fillers" - NFL fans speculate whether or not Brittany Mahomes got a lip job

Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick find themselves in the limelight a lot due to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's superstardom in the NFL. Whether during the regular season or the offseason, when a player is the face of the biggest sports league in the US, scrutiny follows.

In the latest social media-driven under-the-microscope scrutiny, an online picture of the pair caused some fans to ask questions.

The couple appeared to have recently attended a Dallas Mavericks playoff game, which makes sense since they are both from East Texas, only a few miles from Dallas. The photo in question left some wondering if Brittany Mahomes has recently had work done.

Not that it matters, this Twitter user believes that Brittany Mahomes has had a lip job. Whether that is the case or if it is an optical illusion, only time will tell. But getting constant chatter on the social media about your looks is one of the unwanted effects of celebrityhood.

This is the playoff basketball season after all:

Lorraine Zanni @LorraineZanni @B1ackSchefter They just look intense while watching the game. People are too quick to judge @B1ackSchefter They just look intense while watching the game. People are too quick to judge

Others felt that the criticism was a bit harsh:

Kelli Lessila @klessila33 @B1ackSchefter Omgosh..this is exactly what is soooo wrong. No one knows how to be nice. If I had a penny for every bad picture I took. I'd be rich and everyone then would be bashing me. Be kind first. Try it it will stop and make you think. @B1ackSchefter Omgosh..this is exactly what is soooo wrong. No one knows how to be nice. If I had a penny for every bad picture I took. I'd be rich and everyone then would be bashing me. Be kind first. Try it it will stop and make you think.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and Travis Kelce party it up at Coachella

Naturally, during the offseason, NFL players and their families and friends take full advantage to unwind and relax before the rigors of training camp and the regular season come calling.

For the Kansas City Chiefs' star players, they took in the Coachella festival. The music festival outside of Los Angeles, California, annually draws thousands of fans over two weekends to see their favorite bands.

Travis Kelce posted on Instagram and disclosed some of his non-football skills.

“I broke out a few of my best dance moves.”

But he also revealed that he’s holding back on some of his moves for a special occasion.

“Saving my best ones for the end zone.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the new NFL season as favorites in the AFC West. But their path to another division title has gotten more difficult since the end of last season. The Chiefs traded their star receiver, Tyreek Hill, to the Miami Dolphins, and the Denver Broncos traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was also traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Los Angeles Chargers will look to take the next step with their own young gunslinger, Justin Herbert.

The AFC West has been competitive before these major moves, but next season will be one of the more challenging ones for Mahomes, Kelce and company.

Until then, the duo can continue to relax at NBA basketball games and music festivals.

