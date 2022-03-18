Buccaneers reunite Tom Brady with two-time Super Bowl champion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently reunited with their formerly retired quarterback, Tom Brady. The team is now looking to put the pieces together once again for a run at the Super Bowl.

Tampa lost guard Ali Marpet to retirement and guard Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals. They will now look to make some solid roster changes to become competitive ahead of the new season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed former New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan to a deal. Ryan is a former teammate of Tom Brady and they won two Super Bowls (XLIX and LI) together previously with the New England Patriots.

Rapoport tweeted:

"The #Bucs continue to be active, signing another old friend of Tom Brady's. Sources say former #Giants captain Logan Ryan has agreed to terms with Tampa, giving them a leader in the secondary. Ryan won two Super Bowls with Brady and the #Patriots."

Ryan is a nine-year veteran whose presence on the team can provide leadership for their young yet talented secondary. Over the course of his career, he has recorded 18 interceptions, 95 pass deflections, 13 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 705 tackles.

What roster changes need to be made for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to return to the Super Bowl?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The first two dominos have fallen for the Buccaneers, beginning with Tom Brady unretiring to join the team for his 23rd NFL season. The GOAT released the following message on Twitter announcing his return:

"These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG"

The second order of business for the team was to re-sign free agent receiver Chris Godwin. The former Pro Bowl receiver was signed to a contract worth three years for $60 million with $40 million guaranteed.

Since being drafted in 2017, Godwin has amassed 342 receptions for 4,643 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns, with two seasons of over 1,100 receiving yards.

But if Tampa want to get back to the big game, it is imperative that they address the issues on the offensive line. Tom Brady will be 45 when the season ensues and the success of the Buccaneers will depend upon the health of the three-time NFL MVP.

The loss of Marpet and Cappa means that the team will need to address the vacancies left by the duo in either free agency, trade or through the 2022 NFL Draft.

If head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht can get these matters addressed, the Bucs will be heavily involved in the race to the Super Bowl.

