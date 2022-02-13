NFL Trade Rumors: Buccaneers zero in on Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson as potential successor to Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only one day left as reigning Super Bowl champions as Super Bowl LVI is set for later on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The team also has to deal with the recent retirement of quarterback Tom Brady, who decided to hang up his cleats after 22 glorious seasons in the NFL. The Buccaneers are still loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski (for now at least), Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, the team is set for each of the skill positions except quarterback.

While there are likely to be several suitors for the position, Tampa Bay will have a bevy of options to replace the GOAT.

NFL Trade Rumors: The Buccaneers possibly targeting Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Numerous sources around the NFL have speculated that the Buccaneers will zero in on acquiring either Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson or Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Wilson has made it known that he is indeed exploring his trade options. The nine-time Pro Bowler has only played with the Seahawks and is looking for a fresh start.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of a lawsuit against him over alleged sexual assault allegations.

The former Clemson standout did not play a single snap this season, but in his last season (2020) on the field, he threw for 4,823 passing yards; 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Both Wilson and Watson would be more than adequate replacements for Brady. They have each shown a penchant for patience and precision passing in the pocket while having the mobility to threaten defenses with their legs.

The threat of running is something that Brady did not have, so the acquisition of either Pro Bowl quarterback would help the Buccaneers remain a viable threat to the NFC crown.

JPA Football @jpafootball Report: Tampa Bay is doing “extensive homework” on Deshaun Watson, will be interested in Russell Wilson, per @RapSheet Report: Tampa Bay is doing “extensive homework” on Deshaun Watson, will be interested in Russell Wilson, per @RapSheet

But which quarterback would be more suitable for Tampa?

Watson is 26 years of age and Russell Wilson is 33 years old. If the team is looking to groom either as a long-term franchise quarterback, then perhaps Watson will be their guy.

But if the team is looking to strike while the iron (as in team personnel) is hot, then they may want to look at Wilson.

If there were any questions as to why, one would need to look no further than his performance in the Precision Passing contest of the Skills Competition from the recent Pro Bowl weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

NFL @NFL



: Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson 🎯📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN https://t.co/VmidDvJk8l

Edited by Piyush Bisht