NFL Trade Rumors: Colts have their eyes set on Jimmy Garoppolo as replacement for Carson Wentz

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo is being lined up as Carson Wentz's replacement in Indianapolis.

Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick that could become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays, and a 2022 second-round pick. The NFC East team gets Wentz along with a 2022 second-round pick.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well. The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well.

Wentz came under severe heat after his performance in the last regular-season game away at Jacksonville. Needing a win to guarantee a playoff spot, the Colts were soundly beaten by the Jaguars 26-11.

With everything on the line for the Colts, Wentz played his worst ever game, posting a QBR of just 4.4.

Paul Hembekides @PaulHembo A perfect QBR is 100.



An average QBR is 50.



This led to many thinking that the Colts would move off Wentz, and now they have, trading him to Washington. The AFC team now enters the quarterback sweepstakes.

Is Garoppolo a good fit for Colts?

Jimmy G is on the Colts' radar.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is thought to be on the move this offseason. With Trey Lance set to be given the keys to the 49ers kingdom, Jimmy G is hunting for a new team.

Should a trade be worked out between San Francisco and Indianapolis, would it be a good fit? At first glance, it would. Like the 49ers, the Colts are a run-first football team led by Jonathan Taylor, who finished last season with 1,811 rushing yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns.

Much of the Colts' game plan will rely on Garoppolo simply handing the ball off to Taylor and letting him do the work. We have seen Garoppolo in a similar system with the 49ers with the carousel of running backs Kyle Shanahan used.

The Colts, like Denver, who have acquired Russell Wilson (in principle), are right in the Super Bowl sweet spot. A superb defense last season led by Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore, DeForest Buckner, Xavier Rhodes, and Isaiah Rodgers.

Offensively, much goes through Taylor, but there are some weapons on the outside in Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, and tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Garoppolo could make the situation in Indy work well.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery today, sources say. All went as expected (i.e. "successful surgery"). The plan and hope is Garoppolo is throwing well ahead of training camp. Only question is which team's camp it'll be. #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery today, sources say. All went as expected (i.e. "successful surgery"). The plan and hope is Garoppolo is throwing well ahead of training camp. Only question is which team's camp it'll be.

Just how good he will be after his shoulder surgery remains to be seen, but getting Garoppolo to replace Wentz, many would see that as an upgrade. We will wait and see whether it happens or not, but the Colts could be another AFC team thrust into the Super Bowl bubble.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar