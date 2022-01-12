NFL Rumors: Doug Pederson could be next in line for Bears HC role

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is making the rounds for interviews with NFL HC vacancies. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears plan to interview the former Eagles HC for their head coaching opening. Chicago fired Matt Nagy after four years as their head coach.

It will be his second meeting in the current interview cycle, previously interviewing as a potential candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Super Bowl-winning HC sat out the 2021 NFL season after being fired by Philadelphia in 2020. In his five years (2016-2020) on the Eagles sidelines, he had a record of 42-37-1 in the regular season.

He led the team to the playoffs in three of his five seasons, including a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots by a score of 33-29 in 2017. Backup QB Nick Foles started in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

Philadelphia finished in the top 15 in offensive yards under the HC. In 2017, they were fourth in yards per game with 377.9 yards. Wentz finished second in touchdown passes (33) that year.

Erik Lambert @ErikLambert1



- Super Bowl ring = good

- Got the best out of two different QBs (Wentz and Foles)

- Adjusted the offense to fit his players

- Only 53-years old

- Concerned about his ability to instill discipline

- Knows how to handle a demanding fanbase



The Seattle Seahawks signal caller Russell Wilson led with 37. The current Indianapolis Colts QB was fourth in quarterback ratings in 2017 with 101.9 for the Eagles.

Before being hired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in January 2016, he spent three years (2013-2015) as the offensive coordinator under Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid. Before entering coaching, he was a 10-year NFL veteran from 1993-2004.

He played seven of those 10 years with the Green Bay Packers (1996-1998; 2001-2004). The former QB played a year each with the Miami Dolphins (1993), Eagles (1999), and the Cleveland Browns (2000).

Doug Pederson’s Potential Impact for the Chicago Bears

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

For the Bears, one of the main priorities is the development of their young QB, Justin Fields. Given what he did in Philly with Wentz and even Foles, this might be an ideal fit.

Fields was drafted by Chicago with the 11th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. For the QB, it was a rough season as he was sacked 36 times and had seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also threw for 1,870 yards and rushed for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Super Bowl-winning HC would inherit an offense that was 24th in total offense but had the third-fewest passing yards (3,207). To put that in perspective, 16 starting QBs threw for more yards than the Bears. If hired, could the HC replicate what he did in the City of Brotherly Love in the Windy City?

