NFL Rumors: Cowboys have "high interest" in signing Von Miller

Von Miller is the subject of high interest from the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL insider Ed Werder. With Randy Gregory moving on to Denver, after what can only be described as a colossal mistake, the Cowboys appear to have turned their attention to the 32-year-old star.

Werder explained on Twitter:

"Source says the salary forfeiture language #Cowboys include in player contracts that led Randy Gregory to abruptly sign with #Broncos is standard to them but not commonly used by other teams. #Cowboys now have “high interest” in Von Miller depending on financial expectations."

Cowboys signing Von Miller?

Mike McCarthy and Dallas have had an interesting offseason so far.

The Dallas Cowboys are known for making some rather odd moves when it comes to personnel. However this offseason, there has been a serious shake-up with the franchise losing players many thought they would not.

Star wideout Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland after it was deemed his output was not worth the $20 million a season he was being paid. Greg Zuerlein and Blake Jarwin were both cut and now with Randy Gregory, who was essentially signed, sealed and delivered for Dallas, flipped and is now headed to Denver.

With a need now to sign some defensive stars, Dallas has turned its attention to 32-year-old star pass rusher Von Miller. Fresh from winning a Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams, it is thought that the linebacker is also interested in a move.

Former Cowboys and Denver star DeMarcus Ware posted on Twitter after talking to Miller and the proposition of Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence and the 32-year-old certainly intrigues him. He wrote:

“A lot of moves in the NFL, Russell Wilson going to Denver, Randy Gregory going to Denver, there’s a missing spot in Dallas now, just talked to Von Miller. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Von Miller. Sounds good to me."

Whether the Cowboys land the 32-year-old remains to be seen. His addition would make the Cowboys defense tough to stop in most situations. Money will be a big factor, but pass rush is a need that Dallas has to fill.

Will it be the former Denver and Rams star? Many Cowboys fans are certainly hoping so.

