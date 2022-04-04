NFL Rumors: Insider urges Dallas Cowboys to trade for DK Metcalf

This off-season has been full of crazy, unexpected trades, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf could be the next wide receiver traded, if the Dallas Cowboys take the advice of an NFL insider.

The wide receiver market is hot right now, as many stars are currently involved in trade talks/rumors. Aside from Metclalf, the San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel, Tennessee Titans' AJ Brown, and the Houston Texans' Brandin Cooks have all been linked to trade talks.

While the Seattle Seahawks have denied trade rumors circling around Metcalf, league executives believe he could be moved at the right price.

Dallas Cowboys beat writer and columnist Mike Fisher is urging Dallas to trade for DK Mertcalf.

Fisher wrote:

Seattle is publicly saying that Metcalf is not on the trade block. But the rumors aren’t going away. Rather than use a first-round pick on a receiver to team with CeeDee Lamb with the hope that the rookie will become a star catching passes from Dak Prescott …Why not use that first-round pick to trade more a sure thing in Metcalf?

He's right. While this year's draft class is loaded with a bunch of talent at the wide receiver position, it's never a lock that a certain prospect coming out will succeed or translate at the next level.

Metcalf, on the other hand, is a proven receiver. Through three seasons in the league, Metcalf has recorded 216 receptions for 3,170 yards, and 29 touchdowns, emerging as one of the top young receivers currently in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys were aggressive and gave up a first-round pick to the Raiders for Amari Cooper

The Cowboys were aggressive in 2018 when they acquired Amari Cooper from the Raiders.

The Raiders traded Cooper to the Cowboys in exchange for a first-round pick (27th overall, Johnathan Abram) in the 2019 NFL draft. On March 17, 2020, Cooper signed a five-year contract extension with Dallas worth $100 million, which featured $60 million guaranteed, $40 million at signing, and a $20 million injury designation that became fully guaranteed in 2022.

Cooper was,then, traded to the Cleveland Browns this off-season for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Dallasre-signedd WR Michael Gallup this off-season to a lucrative deal.

On March 13, 2022, Gallup signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with Dallas after Cooper was traded to the Browns. With Gallup currently rehabbing his torn ACL, he won't be ready at the start of the season, and Dallas will need another playmaker at the position to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

