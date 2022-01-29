NFL Rumors: Davante Adams seeking $30 million contract to stay with Packers

It's no secret that Davante Adams wants to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers star is reportedly asking for a $30 million per year deal. According to Pro Football Network, the Packers are projected to be $40 million over the salary cap entering the new season, hence making any deal for Adams difficult.

The Packers organization is unwilling to go higher than $24 million to $25 million for the versatile wide receiver. Amid the contract conundrum and trade discussions, the Denver Broncos have emerged as a potential landing spot for Adams should he decide to join forces with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this postseason.

Davante Adams wants to be NFL's highest-paid wide receiver

The five-time Pro Bowler will be a free agent this offseason. Barring the disappointing defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, the Packers had a great run in the 2021 season. The Packers owe it to their two superstars, Adams and Rodgers.

The wide receiver made a case for himself after catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in yet another explosive season. But many may argue that he's only been able to produce eye-catching performances consistently due to former MVP Rodgers' accuracy.

While addressing his future back in December, Adams interestingly mentioned that he could follow Rodgers' path for the 2022-23 season. He shares a brilliant relationship with the star quarterback and could be key to their overall success wherever they play. He said:

“You know, I'm playing with the best quarterback to play the game. It's not like, you know, there's nothing other than, you know, me just having a connection built up with my guy and playing a certain way. You know, so that there's that expectation, there's that friendship built up in it, there's, you know, there's a lot that goes into. So, you know, obviously, to a certain extent, it won't be the end all, be all, but it'll definitely be something that I'm monitoring and paying attention to, to see where you know, where his head is at, you know, after all of this.”

Meanwhile, if Adams finds a suitor for next season other than the Packers, his $30 million deal would easily surpass Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins as the NFL's highest-paid receiver, who is currently earning $27 million per year. Julio Jones is placed second on the list with his $24 million per year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Packers could retain Adams by using the franchise tag, which would cost them around $22 million.

