Why Denver Broncos is the perfect landing spot for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

The Denver Broncos are close to being in the same position at the end of 2021 as they were at the end of 2020. They have a quarterback who is showing his weaknesses at the expense of games in Teddy Bridgewater. At 5-5 with five divisional games remaining in a tough division and already in fourth place, the Broncos are waiting for the knockout punch.

Broncos fans are calling for a new signal-caller for next season. With Aaron Rodgers potentially ending his time in Green Bay at the end of the season, here are some reasons why the Broncos are the perfect landing spot.

#1 - Plenty of cap space

In 2022, the Broncos are projected to have upwards of $80 million available to spend as they will, according to Spotrac. If they want Rodgers and don't have a problem with throwing the bank at him, they can do that. If they get Rodgers for a reasonable amount of money, they will then be able to afford the other free agents that Rodgers will attract.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Aaron Rodgers is waiting in the tunnel for some reason. Aaron Rodgers is waiting in the tunnel for some reason. https://t.co/CdnSm7JNCI

It could be a scenario similar to when Tom Brady landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team also had to find a way to sign Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs also needed to spend more to keep veterans whose deals were up, but wanted to remain around with Brady.

#2 - Fully competent roster

Heading into 2021, the Broncos were lauded as the most complete team to not have a quarterback. They had a perennially competent defense and a budding offense loaded with top picks that were starting to grow. Fast forward deep into the 2021 season, and the Broncos are finding ways to dominate lower-tiered teams most of the time and pull upsets with a quarterback obtained for a sixth-round pick.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency @milkhoneysport tells me and @TomPelissero . It’s a a 4-year $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one. The #Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency @milkhoneysport tells me and @TomPelissero. It’s a a 4-year $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one. A young receiving core of Sutton, Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler is in place for the next several years. Appealing for any QB that might be looking for a new home. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… A young receiving core of Sutton, Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler is in place for the next several years. Appealing for any QB that might be looking for a new home. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

With Aaron Rodgers on the team, the Broncos would jump from a team hovering around .500 in a tough division to likely the best team in today's AFC. If the AFC remains in the state it currently is in 2022, the Broncos, along with Rodgers, would rule the conference.

Heading into 2021, the Chiefs were thought to be the dominant hegemons that would have been a tough opponent for a Broncos team with Rodgers or Watson. Instead, the Chiefs look about as mortal as the rest of the division. Had Rodgers landed in Denver this season, the Broncos would have been running away with the AFC West.

#3 - Lots of draft capital after trading Von Miller

Trading Von Miller wasn't done in a vacuum. With a solid roster already available, a bevy of draft capital wasn't obtained to get multiple pieces. The second- and third-round picks were obtained to get one massive addition. With Rodgers still under contract with Green Bay until he is 40 years old, the Broncos will have to trade with the Packers to get the quarterback.

New York Jets v Denver Broncos

This is unlikely to be an "Odell Beckham Jr." situation. To get Rodgers to the Broncos, they're going to have to sign a massive NFL Draft check. With Von Miller's trade, the Broncos could get Rodgers without sacrificing their entire 2022 Draft.

#4 - Redemption for George Paton

The Broncos' general manager had only been on the job for a few months when the Rodgers deal materialized. A year later, Paton won't let a second shot at Rodgers slip through his hands. Also, with Rodgers being a year older, his price has come down, giving the always-frugal Paton an extra reason to spring for the quarterback.

