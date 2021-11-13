Did LeBron James recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to LA Rams? NFL fans think 'FreeOBJ' campaign worked

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes finally announced its winner on Thursday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams have landed the former Pro Bowl receiver in surprising fashion as well.

Most reports had Beckham as having the Packers, Saints and Chiefs in contention with each other for the rights to the receiver.

The Patriots and Seahawks were also rumored to be in the mix as well. So when the news broke that Beckham was signing with the Rams, there was a variety of reactions among fans.

One of the more common opinions found online by fans is that LeBron James was a primary reason that Beckham is now in Los Angeles.

Was LeBron James the reason for Odell Beckham Jr. to Los Angeles Rams move?

The City of Angels has definitely seen an influx of star power over the last few years in terms of athletes playing for some of their teams. Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford are just some of the names that have recently moved to play in California (and they all happen to play with the Los Angeles Rams).

The Los Angeles Lakers signing of LeBron James just a few years ago can be seen as the 'grandfather of all Los Angeles trades.'

As a good friend of Odell Beckham Jr., James has been vocal before with his tweets and chants of 'FreeOBJ.' Just a few weeks ago, on the day of the trading deadline, James tweeted the following:

"OBJ will show again why he's special. WR1 #FreeOBJ"

With this tweet, many fans are clamoring and trying to add the puzzle pieces together to come to the conclusion that James recruited Beckham to Los Angeles to play with the Rams. While this is all speculation, it is quite a coincidence that Beckham is with the Rams while none of the NFL insiders such as Adam Schefter, Jay Glazer or Ian Rapoport reported them as major players beforehand.

Can Odell Beckham Jr. help catapult the Rams to the Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams, on paper, are now Super Bowl LVI champions. Unfortunately for them, the game is played on the field.

The team has done a great job fielding some of the best talent in several key positions. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are arguably the top players in the league in their positions.

Recent acquisition Von Miller is also still playing at an elite level and should still be considered one of the top players in his position as well.

Beckham appears to have something left in the tank as his time in Cleveland was mostly spent not playing due to injury or not being targeted. As long as he is healthy, there is a good chance that he could join Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods to form a formidable receiving core for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

