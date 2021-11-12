Odell Beckham Jr. could earn $4.25 million in contract if he wins Super Bowl with LA Rams

After days of speculation about which team wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would sign with, his decision was finally announced Thursday afternoon. Odell Beckham Jr. has officially signed with the Los Angeles Rams, giving the team yet another high-profile player just about a week after the trade for linebacker Von Miller.

Beckham will now join quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was traded to the Rams during the offseason. Beckham's decision to sign with the Rams came as a bit of a surprise as it wasn't one of the teams he was rumored to have an interest in.

Now that Odell Beckham Jr. has chosen his next destination, here is a breakdown of his new contract.

Kim Jones @KimJonesSports Odell Beckham Jr just texted me: “Rams.” Odell Beckham Jr just texted me: “Rams.”

Odell Beckham Jr. could earn up to $4.25 million

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to arrive in Los Angeles, undergo a physical and officially sign his contract on Friday. The details of the contract are mainly incentive based.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams official welcome to Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams official welcome to Odell Beckham Jr.: https://t.co/NOweXRddvY

Beckham's contract lasts for just the remainder of the 2021 NFL season, meaning he will become a free agent in 2022. Beckham's contract could be worth up to $4.25 million.

His signing bonus is said to be worth $500,000 and his salary for the rest of the season will be $750,000.

The remaining $3 million in Beckham's contract is based around team incentives. For instance, if the Los Angeles Rams win the NFC West division, make the playoffs, get a first-round bye and each additional playoff win and a Super Bowl win, this means the receiver is entitled to specific incentives.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

Details:

— $500K signing bonus

— $750K for the rest of the season

— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason. The #Rams gave WR Odell Beckham Jr a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M, source said.Details:— $500K signing bonus— $750K for the rest of the season— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason. The #Rams gave WR Odell Beckham Jr a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M, source said.Details: — $500K signing bonus— $750K for the rest of the season— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason.

This is similar to quarterback Cam Newton's new contract with the Carolina Panthers, where he will get up to $4 million if he wins the Super Bowl and MVP.

At this point in the season, incentive-based contracts work well for the athlete and the team that they are signing with.

For the Rams, this is the best financial route for the team to take considering how strapped the salary cap is with so many big contracts on the payroll. Beckham's contract will only cause about a $1 million hit to the Los Angeles Rams salary cap for the 2021 NFL season.

This is about the same amount the Rams had free after the release of wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The incentives won't affect the salary cap until the 2022 NFL season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Odell Beckham Jr. will now have the opportunity to play well with the Los Angeles Rams and either get resigned to play again in 2022 or impress another team well enough to sign somewhere else next season.

Edited by LeRon Haire