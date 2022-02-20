NFL Trade Rumors: Former Super Bowl winner earmarked as potential replacement for Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the offseason with questions surrounding who will be their signal-caller as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady finally decided to call it quits after an illustrious 22 seasons.

There has been much speculation over the direction the team will take next in determining who will take the reins for an offense that boasts several offensive weapons.

While many are of the belief that the team will look to get younger and perhaps draft a quarterback, others think the team may have already targeted a specific quarterback with Super Bowl experience to replace Brady.

NFL Trade Rumors: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a good fit to replace Tom Brady with the Buccaneers?

According to NFL Rumors, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a possible replacement for Tom Brady.

Despite Garoppolo leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs (which they lost 31-20) and losing this season to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, the quarterback became expendable as the team drafted quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State University with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards; 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. The signal-caller has a sneaky scrambling ability and a winning pedigree as he has a 31-15 record with the 49ers in his career.

But unlike Tom Brady, Garoppolo also has a penchant for errant throws at crucial moments. In a Wild Card playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers were ahead 23-10 in the fourth quarter but Jimmy G tossed an interception which gave the Cowboys renewed confidence.

Dallas scored five plays later to close the gap to 23-17, but San Francisco would eventually pull off the victory.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decide to go with Garoppolo, will the Buccaneers be able to contend for another Super Bowl?

He has proven that he can lead teams into the big game, but the question surrounding the former New England Patriots player is whether or not he can take the next step and win.

The Buccaneers represent an immediate upgrade in talent from San Francisco, so it's safe to at least assume that Jimmy G could get over the hump in big games such as the Super Bowl.

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (if he returns to the team), Leonard Fournette and one of the best offensive lines in football, Garoppolo would most certainly have the chance to get the Bucs to bring home their third Lombardi Trophy.

And let's not forget future of Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, who must still make a decision on whether or not he will return to the team for his 12th NFL season.

