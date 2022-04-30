NFL Rumors: Insider names four potential landing spots for Malik Willis on Day 2 of Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft was not short on surprises. Mega trades involving draft picks and current league superstars meant that the first day of the draft had its fair share of jaw-dropping moments.

One such was the snub of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. With most franchises shoring up their quarterback woes via trades or free agency signings, the highly-touted Willis was left to sit out in the green room without a team.

League insider, Ian Rapaport, though, believes that Willis' number will be called upon soon. He even narrowed it down to four teams rumored to be in the hunt for the quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks are an interesting bunch of names to pop up. While the Vikings recently signed starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a contract extension, all the other teams are yet to decide on their quarterback of the future.

Malik Willis' ability to extend plays will impress NFL coaches

As an NFL draft prospect, Malik Willis holds a lot of promise. Standing at 6'1 and weighing just a little shy of 220 lbs, the player embodies the role of dual-threat quarterback well. While he has been called out in the past for his run-heavy style of play, it is truly a factor that set Willis apart.

At Liberty, Willis left a mark thanks to his great arm strength. With the ability to make throws from many different angles, the young quarterback has a range of pass plays to pick and choose from his new playbook.

Thanks to his above-average athleticism, he can create opportunities with his legs and extend plays where other quarterbacks would likely take a sack. The only flaws in his game can be attributed to his poor accuracy and ball security.

Willis seems to be in high spirits even though he won't ever get the chance again to go as a first-round pick. With teams showing that they are not afraid to make trades, could a surprise name spring up to claim Willis?

