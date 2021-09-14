NFL Free Agency: 3 guards the Minnesota Vikings should target after their Week 1 scrape

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their season in typical fashion as old problems came back to haunt them. The Vikings have had issues with the interior of their offensive line for several years now. In Sunday's game against the Bengals, the Vikings failed to protect Kirk Cousins.

The failure to shield Cousins contributed to their downfall in Cincinnati and it will hurt them throughout the season. The Vikings quarterback was sacked three times and felt pressure all game long. The Vikings must find a way to improve the interior of their offensive line before it gets too late, especially after Christian Darrisaw missed out due to injury. Here are three guards the Vikings should consider to solve their problems.

The #Vikings have ruled out LB Anthony Barr (knee) and first-round rookie OT Christian Darrisaw (groin) for Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2021

3 guards the Minnesota Vikings should consider signing

David DeCastro is the best guard on the open market. The Steelers released the veteran after an ankle injury plagued him last year. DeCastro might be considering retirement, but he hasn't announced anything official yet.

DeCastro still played at an adequate level in 2020. He played over 800 snaps and limited his blown blocks to just eight, per Football Outsiders. DeCastro fits the bill as a veteran voice in a unit that lost leaders like Riley Reiff in the offseason.

Moreover, DeCastro is a solid pass blocker. He is adept at fending off and beating defensive linemen. The Vikings need to improve protection in the middle if Cousins is to clean pockets and throw the ball.

We have released G David DeCastro.https://t.co/ZMsZvBzHsD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 24, 2021

#2 - DJ Fluker

DJ Fluker should be a consideration for the Vikings. The 30-year-old is a gutsy blocker and he's vital in the running game. Running the football is Mike Zimmer's DNA, that's what he wants to see from his team.

Fluker played for the Ravens as an emergency tackle as their injury crisis ravaged them. Fluker did ok, although holding penalties and a lack of discipline is something he must clean up. Fluker should feel comfortable sliding back to his favored role at guard. He rarely whiffs on blocks and can seal the right side of the Vikings offensive line.

#3 - Joe Dahl

Joe Dahl most recently played for the Detroit Lions as a rotational guard, often subbing in when the Lions went into heavy personnel. Dahl is a capable run blocker, although he can be flattened in pass protection sets at times. Often, Dahl is lazy with his footwork in pass-blocking. His hand skills and nastiness align alongside Zimmer's vision for the Vikings.

