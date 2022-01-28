NFL Rumors: Insider believes Steelers could trade for Saints QB to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be in their feelings right now, but the New Orleans Saints are in an undeniably worse position. Last year, they lost Drew Brees. This year, they lost Sean Payton. That, in combination with their cap woes ($74 million over budget, according to Over The Cap), has created a recipe for a rebuild.

According to the NFL's Nick Shook, their salary cap worries could force the Saints to go on a selling spree. This could place the team in a prime position to grab some key pieces for a discounted rate.

Since the Saints are under a lot of pressure to move some players off their books, they would likely take less in exchange for those players. This is where the Steelers could strike to help alleviate their impending quarterback woes.

Nick Shook expects Pittsburgh Steelers to take a look at Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Nick Shook listed a number of players, including Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara, Wil Lutz, and Taysom Hill, that are being looked at by the Steelers. Essentially, every big-name player was on the list, outlining the enormity of the Saints' problems.

Out of the players on Nick Shook's list, Taysom Hill's name looms largest for Steelers fans. By trading Hill, the Saints would save $12.325 million, cutting a chunk off the roughly $75 million behemoth.

However, according to Shook, the Steelers could have some competition for Hill. The Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team could also take a shot at him. With all three potentially quarterback-needy teams lining up for Hill, the price could rise quickly.

Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike Sean Payton is a LEGEND don’t ever forget that ! Sean Payton is a LEGEND don’t ever forget that !

Of course, Hill would not be a one-and-done quarterback move for the Steelers, should they make a move for him. The quarterback would likely play a bridge-quarterback role while the team looks for the future of the franchise in the NFL Draft.

On the other hand, the team could simply bring him aboard to contend for a starting or backup role.

Considering his sizable resume of experience, Hill would likely be the favorite to make the final roster over the likes of Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. After acquiring Hill, the team would likely need to take to free agency or the Draft to find a golden goose. However, should they fail to land a golden goose for 2022, they would feel like they did something proactive about the situation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Of course, entering 2022 with a backup/gadget quarterback as the centerpiece is not what fans are hoping for. However, this is what the NFL really is when one doesn't have a franchise quarterback to rely upon for years. Expect lots of retreads, rookies, and free agent pickups in the near future.

Edited by Windy Goodloe