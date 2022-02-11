NFL Rumors: “Everyone thinks he’s going there" - Insider names the franchise most likely to draft Liberty QB Malik Willis

Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis is one of the quarterbacks that participated in the Senior Bowl last week. The quarterback impressed NFL head coaches, scouts and front office members with his play after an impressive season at Liberty in 2021.

NFL Draft insider Daniel Jeremiah spoke with Ari Meirov on his podcast about several football topics, including the upcoming draft.

He then went on to talk about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin being on the field watching Willis during that practice. Jeremiah then said that everyone he speaks to is convinced that the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft the quarterback out of Liberty.

“Everyone thinks he’s going there, by the way. But just being down there, and being around NFL circles and buddies, everyone’s saying that he’s going to be a Steeler.”-Daniel Jeremiah

Jeremiah said that when he went to the Senior Bowl, he expected University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett to be the best quarterback on the field.

But what he noticed in a rainy practice during the week leading up to the game was that Willis was clearly outshining Pickett. He said on and off the field that he has what it takes to be a solid quarterback in the National Football League.

NFL Rumors: Will the Pittsburgh Steelers draft QB Malik Willis?

LendingTree Bowl - Liberty v Eastern Michigan

The 2022 NFL Draft class is loaded with quarterback talent. However, there are quite a few teams that are interested in drafting the position due to recent quarterback departures.

One of those teams is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who for the first time in 18 years will be drafting a quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were all in attendance at the Senior Bowl.

While Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is predicted to be the first quarterback selected in the draft this season, it was Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis who took the Senior Bowl by storm.

Tomlin stood on the field in the rain to watch him practice. The young quarterback has a good football IQ and has exhibited poise on and off the field.

He is also not afraid to use his legs, which the Steelers are desperately in search of. Roethlisberger's age in recent years caused a lack of mobility at the position, which put a lot of pressure on a young offensive line.

A quarterback who can make plays happen with his legs is a necessity for the Steelers at this point.

The Steelers and Willis seem like the perfect match, but other teams noticed his talent as well. Currently, the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft at number 20.

If they plan to draft him in the first round and feel confident he is the long-term answer at quarterback, the Steelers may need to trade up.

