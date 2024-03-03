Justin Jefferson rumors: Vikings WR to bag $30,000,000 per year deal as 2024 free agency approaches 

Justin Jefferson is about to shake up the league. He is poised for a record extension that will completely revamp the wide receiver market for those after him. With an increase in salary cap coming this season, there's no reason he won't be paid incredibly handsomely.

Spotrac, the preeminent source for all things contract in the sports world, said on X:

"Mathematically speaking, WR Justin Jefferson projects toward a $29.4M per year extension. When factoring in a sizable increase to the salary cap, the 25-year-old should be seeking a 4 year, $128M extension ($80M practically guaranteed)."

That might not quite cover it, though. Another report surfaced that the Minnesota Vikings might just bite the bullet and give him a full $30 million per year. It would be one of the largest contracts in the NFL, especially for a non-QB.

The extension for Jefferson is the top priority in Minnesota, and they don't even technically have a starting QB under contract. That's how much they value him and are reportedly willing to completely break the bank for his services to stay in the purple and gold.

Who does Justin Jefferson's extension impact?

The feeling is that the Justin Jefferson extension is an if and not a when. So if it happens before the free agency scramble for wide receivers this year, it could drive the price for Mike Evans and Michael Pittman Jr. up a little bit.

Regardless, it will drive the price up significantly for the 2025 class of wideouts, which includes Ja'Marr Chase, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Chris Godwin, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Diontae Johnson and Amari Cooper.

Justin Jefferson will affect Ja'Marr Chase

The future classes of young wide receivers like Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, DJ Moore, Terry McLaurin and more will also be impacted. It's going to completely reshape the market, and it will bring the floor for a good wide receiver up significantly.

Most of these players won't (with the exception maybe of Chase) outdo Jefferson's extension, but they will benefit from his surging price tag.