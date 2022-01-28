NFL Rumors: Anthony Davis ruined Sean Payton's Dallas Cowboys move in 2019

NBA star Anthony Davis ruined the Dallas Cowboys' shot at landing Sean Payton back in 2019 Mike Florio has revealed. In his new book, Playmakers: How the NFL Really Works (And Doesn’t), Florio wrote that it was the NBA star who made the Cowboys deal with Payton fall through.

Back in 2019, it was all agreed for Payton to become the next Cowboys coach with Jerry Jones ready to fire Jason Garrett. However, at the same time, Anthony Davis announced that he wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles. Lakers.

Gayle Benson was owner of both the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans, while Mickey Loomis was the Saints' general manager, but as of January 2019, he was also the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations.

Shan Shariff @1053SS ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk From Playmakers, a look at how close Sean Payton came to becoming the Cowboys coach in 2019 -- and how Anthony Davis (yes, Anthony Davis) kept it from happening. wp.me/pbBqYq-cbKk From Playmakers, a look at how close Sean Payton came to becoming the Cowboys coach in 2019 -- and how Anthony Davis (yes, Anthony Davis) kept it from happening. wp.me/pbBqYq-cbKk Florio says Anthony Davis leaving New Orleans stopped Sean Payton from replacing Jason Garrett. WOW. twitter.com/profootballtal… Florio says Anthony Davis leaving New Orleans stopped Sean Payton from replacing Jason Garrett. WOW. twitter.com/profootballtal… https://t.co/Qoqw7YtMYs

Because of this, Loomis did not want to be a part of seeing two of the biggest stars of New Orleans sport in Davis who was still a member of the Pelicans at the time and Payton leave at the same time and the deal broke down. Payton would go on to sign a new deal with the Saints, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Could Sean Payton coach the Cowboys?

Could Payton be headed to Dallas?

In theory, yes he could, however, there would need to be a lot of work to be done in the interim before a deal is signed, sealed and delivered. First there is the small matter of Payton having three years left on his contract with the Saints.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "I am dumbfounded, overjoyed and pleasantly shocked that apparently Jerry conceded total control to Sean Payton in 2019 ahead of the McCarthy hire." @RealSkipBayless addresses report of Cowboys making a deal for Payton in 2019 "I am dumbfounded, overjoyed and pleasantly shocked that apparently Jerry conceded total control to Sean Payton in 2019 ahead of the McCarthy hire."— @RealSkipBayless addresses report of Cowboys making a deal for Payton in 2019 https://t.co/4WocaaTYti

What that means is that if Jerry Jones wants the former Saints head coach, he is going to have to trade for him. With Jones notoriously against using draft capital to get deals done, he may have to see a player go in the other direction.

One name that has been heard floating around that Dallas may want to move on is Amari Cooper. With the Cowboys set to be $24,361,871 over the 2022 cap, moving on Cooper could help eliveate that.

Factor in Cooper's comments regarding his lack of targets, perhaps a move for the star wideout could work out for all parties involved. With the future of Michael Thomas unknown and his ability now in question following his ankle injury. Having another star receiver in Cooper could help the Saints offense.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



If the #Cowboys acquire Sean Payton, Dak Prescott will win a Super Bowl in Dallas before he retires. Payton is the missing piece. If the #Cowboys acquire Sean Payton, Dak Prescott will win a Super Bowl in Dallas before he retires. Payton is the missing piece. https://t.co/VbZoSHthWI

Ultimately it depends on what Payton would like to do. He may pursue a career in TV with several networks likely to try and get the Super Bowl winning coach, Or he may decide to take a year off from coaching, refresh and then be ready to coach in the 2023 season.

What will happen remains to be seen, but given Jerry Jones' love for Payton and the pair's close friendship, this will continue to dominate the headlines in the coming weeks.

Edited by David Nyland