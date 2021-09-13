NFL Free Agency: Dez Bryant, Larry Fitzgerald among options for Denver Broncos to replace Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field Sunday afternoon after being tackled by two New York Giants defenders in the third quarter. Although the injury looked serious, X-rays taken at MetLife Stadium were negative, meaning Jeudy didn't suffer any structural damage and he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Although it sounds minor, a high ankle sprain for an athlete could keep him out of commission for anywhere between a few weeks to two months.

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has a high ankle sprain, source said. X-rays negative. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2021

To fill the need at wide receiver, the Broncos are most likely going to need to sign a free-agent wide receiver for the time being, if only for depth at the position. To do so, the Broncos could place Jeudy on the Injured Reserve, which would open a spot on the active roster. The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler and Diontae Spencer all on the active roster.

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field after suffering a bad ankle injury.



Warning: This video is graphic. pic.twitter.com/ze9leuaRRU — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 12, 2021

Could Dez Bryant or Larry Fitzgerald be options for the Broncos after Jerry Jeudy's injury?

As soon as there are open wide receiver positions, a few names always seem to circulate. The first, of course, being Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald spent the last 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and has been a free agent all offseason. Weeks before the start of the 2021 NFL season, Fitzgerald said that he wasn't interested in playing football and insinuated that those feelings could always change.

Would Fitzgerald be ready and willing to play now? That's the question, but the main concern would be whether he's still in "football shape." Considering it would likely be a short stint, Fitzgerald may be interested in giving it a try, in which case the Broncos would get another reliable receiver down field.

Another option could be veteran Dez Bryant, who last played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. The former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro played in five games last season. He had just six catches for 47 yards but did have two touchdowns. Bryant apparently still has an interest in playing in the NFL and Denver may be a good option for him. He still has speed and good hands, and would be utilized well in the Broncos offense.

That said, the Denver Broncos do have four wide receivers on the practice squad in Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams and De’Mornay Pierson-El and could easily promote one of them to the active roster for the time being.

