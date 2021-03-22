NFL Free Agency Rumors: Veteran QB Joe Flacco will meet with the Philadelphia Eagles

Pro Football Talk announced on their Twitter page that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will be visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, who are looking to sign a veteran to mentor young quarterback Jalen Hurts. The news broke after Flacco also went on a visit with the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Joe Flacco has had a successful NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets. He has spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, who he led to six playoff appearances and won Super Bowl XLVII.

Another visit for Joe Flacco, who was in SF last week https://t.co/BUuAU9AM8G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles sent former starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Philadelphia has been flirting with the interest of bringing back former back-up quarterback Nick Foles. Regardless of whether the Eagles add Flacco or Foles, they will need a veteran to back up Jalen Hurts.

NFL Free Agency Rumors: How can signing Joe Flacco help Jalen Hurts?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts proved during the 2020-2021 NFL season that he's more than capable of leading the Philadelphia Eagles and showed he is the better option for the team at the quarterback position. Despite the success that Jalen Hurts enjoyed during last season, there is still room to grow.

"He's got such great leadership style. Guys really gravitate to him. His work ethic is second to none and he's going to outwork everyone on the football team. That's just who he is".



Doug Pederson on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/eC4gxKEq86 — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) March 16, 2021

Joe Flacco can help Jalen Hurts in multiple ways if the Eagles decide to agree to terms with the veteran. He can help Hurts develop a great pocket presence in the NFL and offers both experience and success to the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the Baltimore Ravens playoff run, Joe Flacco put on a flawless performance in the four games. He threw for 1,140 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, but the stat that stands out the most is that Flacco didn't throw a single interception.

Jalen Hurts was tossed to the sharks last season in Philadelphia. The Eagles were dealing with numerous issues around Carson Wentz, who was unhappy with head coach Doug Pederson, and it started to impact the team. Both Wentz and Pederson are gone and Jalen Hurts receives a fresh start.

The starting quarterback job for the Philadelphia Eagles belongs to Jalen Hurts and only he can control his destiny now. If the Philadelphia Eagles bring in Nick Foles, it could impact Hurts' confidence. After all, it wasn't too long ago that Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship.

If the Eagles bring in Joe Flacco to back up Jalen Hurts, they will be showing the young quarterback that they believe in him to lead their franchise. It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out in Philadelphia, but if the Eagles make the wrong move it could impact their future at quarterback.