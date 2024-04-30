NFL insider reveals Vikings' offer for Patriots #3 overall pick in NFL Draft 2024

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots had advertised their willingness to trade their no. 3 pick for “serious offers”. However, as the NFL insider reveals, the Patriots ended up not trading away their top pick, despite the Minnesota Vikings trying their best.

The Vikings had in their possession two first-round picks, one at No. 11 and the other at No. 23. After Kirk Cousins departed from their roster to the Atlanta Falcons, they were in desperate need of a top QB. And the Minneapolis team made a worthwhile offer to the Patriots, which ended up getting rejected.

Mike Reiss of ESPN states that the Vikings offered multiple picks to the Patriots in return for their overall third pick. Reiss writes:

“The Vikings were ultimately willing to part with No. 11 and No. 23, along with a 2025 first rounder, in exchange for the third pick and two mid-round selections from New England.”

The Patriots would’ve ended up gaining three first-round picks with this deal, two in this year's draft and one in the next year's draft. However, Robert Kraft and the front office ended up declining the offer and sticking to his words from March. Kraft told the press in March:

"One way or another, I'd like to see us get a top-rate, young quarterback."

And they have gotten their top-rate 21-year-old North Carolina University graduate, Drake Maye. The Patriots have bet their future on the youngster. Only time will tell whether this choice will bear fruits in the future of Robert Kraft and Co.

The Vikings get a QB too at the NFL Draft

After failed negotiations with the Patriots, the Vikings did manage to trade up and acquire a young QB.

The Vikings traded away their original No. 11 pick in the first round, their fourth-round pick, and their fifth-round pick, to move up to No. 10 to acquire Michigan University graduate J.J. McCarthy.

The New York Jets ended up being the recipient of this deal and they drafted 21-year-old offensive tackle Olu Fashanu out of Penn State on the 11th pick that they received.