3 landing spots for Willie Snead after release from Raiders

The Raiders said goodbye to John Brown before the 2021 season started, and now they have decided to release another veteran. Willie Snead has been released by the Raiders midway into the season.

Where will the wide receiver end up? Here are three teams that should be willing to give Snead a long, hard look.

Willie Snead's next home: 3 options

#1 - New Orleans Saints

Willie Snead has already spent three years with the Saints in his NFL career, but there are plenty of reasons why it makes sense for him to spend a fourth in the bayou. The best two seasons of his career came when he was wearing black and gold. In 2015, Snead had 69 receptions for 984 yards and three touchdowns. In 2016, Snead had 72 catches for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders have released former Saints’ and Ravens’ WR Willie Snead, who “wasn’t playing much and asked for the release,” per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus . “There will be a market for him.” Raiders have released former Saints’ and Ravens’ WR Willie Snead, who “wasn’t playing much and asked for the release,” per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. “There will be a market for him.”

Something about Sean Payton's offense clicks with Snead, who has only earned more than 500 yards in one other season since leaving the Saints at the end of 2017. It only makes sense to reunite the two, especially with the Saints' existential troubles with Michael Thomas crippling the receiving room.

#2 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have quietly won two of their last three games and their loss in that stretch came in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys. They may feel incentivized to add another piece to build momentum with an encouraging run. With Willie Snead now available and the Patriots open to signing free agents, it makes sense for them to take a look at Snead.

Tashan Reed @tashanreed #Raiders have had two veteran receivers — John Brown and Willie Snead — request their release. Says a lot about how far the young wideout trio of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow has come. Brown saw the writing on the wall in the preseason. #Raiders have had two veteran receivers — John Brown and Willie Snead — request their release. Says a lot about how far the young wideout trio of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow has come. Brown saw the writing on the wall in the preseason.

Snead provides the team with playoff experience and a potential boost as a depth receiver. Last season, he had 33 catches for 432 yards and three touchdowns. To give Mac Jones the best shot to win, the Patriots need to keep their foot on the gas and add players as the season continues.

If Snead can give the Patriots the same level of work he gave the Ravens last season, the boost could be enough to win some of the constantly close losses the Patriots are suffering.

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a cycle of injuries they can't snap out of. Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield have lingering injuries that will last all of 2021. The Browns are simply not getting healthy this season. As such, they need to find other ways to preserve as many of their players as possible for January.

Willie Snead is healthy and can act to help out the wide receiving room. He can work as a swing receiver and sub-in for the various injuries plaguing the receiving room. If he can play at the same level he did with the Ravens, the Browns may be able to survive the injury bug assaulting their receiving corps.

