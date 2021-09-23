NFL Rumors: 3 LBs the Patriots should target to replace Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots are still alive in the division race after a demoralizing loss to the Miami Dolphins and a 'remoralizing' victory over the New York Jets. With the division still up for grabs, the Patriots will look to pull out every stop to put themselves back in position to reclaim the throne atop the AFC East.

It would be wise to look at replacing the aging veterans with injury concerns as early as possible to ensure they have a team that can go 12 rounds. That includes Kyle Van Noy, a 31-year-old veteran showing signs of regression and injury issues.

Here are three LB options for the New England Patriots to replace Kyle Van Noy:

#1 Cory Littleton, Las Vegas Raiders

Cory Littleton just had his contract reworked to make some additional cap space. With cap on the minds of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots may be able to swoop in with a low-ball offer that clears Littleton off the books. Another reason the Raiders could be itching to move on is that his overall fit in Las Vegas has not worked out as planned.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Saints converted $1,192,833 of WR Tre’Quan Smith's base salary into a signing bonus (while adding four void years), creating $954,267 in cap space.



With the Los Angeles Rams, Littleton was a breakout player in their defense. In his last season with the team, he earned a 79 PFF grade, and had two interceptions. However, with the Raiders, Littleton has hit the ground harder than a speeding meteor. In 2020, Littleton's play fell to a 47.1 PFF grade, and in 2021, Littleton regressed even further. Thus far, he is boasting a 30.4 PFF grade.

Nevertheless, he is not beyond salvage. One place where plenty of players have seen a new lease on life is the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. If there is one coach who can turn spoiled milk into wine, it is Tom Brady's old mentor. Lastly, at 27 years old, Littleton still has plenty of gas in the tank to benefit the Patriots.

#2 Todd Davis, free agent

Todd Davis technically retired over the summer. But like the old Hollywood cliche, the Patriots could bring him right back in as soon as he thought he was out. Davis has plenty of playoff experience accrued during his time with the Denver Broncos when the team was at the top of the conference in the mid-2010s.

Additionally, he was usable in his most recent season in the NFL. In 2020, the linebacker had a 60.6 PFF score. If one looks just one year further back, Davis earned an even better score of 65.1. If the Patriots can return him to his old 2019 ways, he could be a sizable upgrade over Kyle Van Noy.

Lastly, as he is under 30, he could provide the Patriots with the luxury of getting two years younger at the position. That would give them time to find a longer-term solution.

#3 Olivier Vernon, free agent

Olivier Vernon is technically an outside linebacker, but he may be able to be coached up to fill a role in the middle of the defense. With nine sacks earned in 2020, it only makes sense for the Patriots to try him out for the low price that September free agents usually cost. Even if it doesn't work out, the Patriots could quickly move on to another candidate.

With Vernon being 30, the Patriots would basically be in the same place in terms of shelf-life at the position. That said, after sitting for the summer, Vernon could have recharged his health to a point where his body could endure the last 20-ish weeks of the working NFL calendar. Of course, that is assuming the Patriots make the Super Bowl this season.

Finally, as a member of the Browns, Giants,and Dolphins, Vernon was a part of three rare franchise playoff appearances. He offers a superstitious good-luck charm bonus if Belichick is looking for one last reason to kick the tires. Moreover, he has playoff experience, and is unlikely to implode under the pressure.

