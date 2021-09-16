NFL Rumors: 3 teams who can afford to sign WR John Brown  

WR John Brown was a surprise cut by the Las Vegas Raiders as the team had to trim down their roster at the end of the preseason. John Brown spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and had a career-high 72 catches for 1,060 yards with six TDs as well in 2019.

The Bills released him back in March after he became expendable with such a crowded group that would take targets away from Brown. He only caught two catches on 25 snaps during the preseason and the Raiders went a different path after just signing John Brown to a one-year deal worth $3.75 million.

At 31, John Brown is aging but he can still play in the NFL. He is just two years removed from having 1,000+ yards. There was an ankle injury and COVID-19 that hindered him in 2020, but John Brown can still contribute.

His last contract was worth $3.75 million for one year and his next one will likely be a bit smaller. Surely there are teams out there that will pay $2.5-3 million for his talents.

Three teams who can afford to sign WR John Brown

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

You can look at the Kansas City Chiefs and think their roster is stacked at WR, but it could use some additional help. Tyreek Hill is a beast on the field and Travis Kelce remains the best tight end in the game. Mecole Hardman had some connection issues with Patrick Mahomes in the preseason and Demarcus Robinson is still trying to break through to the next level.

John Brown would instantly be the best player behind the starters and wouldn't need to be used heavily. The Chiefs just need fresh legs on the depth chart who have talent as well. Kansas City has over $3 million and John Brown has teased interest with the Chiefs on Twitter. Could he take $2 million for a chance at the Super Bowl? Sure.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

After the New Orleans Saints just manhandled the Green Bay Packers, you may not think John Brown would be needed. However, there is no guarantee that their current group of WRs will hold up throughout the season. If you have a gunslinger like Jameis Winston, it would make sense to load him up with weapons who can get downfield.

With Michael Thomas possibly done with the Saints when it comes to the worst-case scenario, there is a need for help and the current pool of free-agents is slim. Unlike with the Chiefs, John Brown could flourish as one of the starters for New Orleans.

The team currently has just $1.8 million in cap space. Maybe John Brown would consider signing a small deal to prove himself. It's a nice destination for him.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Several other teams can afford to give John Brown a contract, but the Indianapolis Colts make the most sense. TY Hilton is on IR and that leaves a large hole in the roster at WR. Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell are looking to have great years, but John Brown can at least add experience to the depth chart and can be a decent starter until Hilton can return.

The Colts have just over $3 million in cap space and it wouldn't be difficult to get a deal done. The question remains whether John Brown would want to sign here, though.

