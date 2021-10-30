NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should target Giants TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram and the New York Giants have had a weird relationship over the years. A former first-round pick, Engram had some good moments since he was drafted in 2017, but it still seems like he was never fully unleashed by the Giants.

With New York's season going south and the tight end serving the last year of his contract, plus the fact that he has never meshed well with Daniel Jones, a trade could be on the cards with the Giants reluctant to lose him without anything in return.

If New York decide to trade Engram, check out three teams that could use him.

3 possible spots for Evan Engram

#1 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers played against the Arizona Cardinals without their top three wide receivers, and they still won. But the win came at the expense of starting tight end Robert Tonyan, who suffered a season-ending knee injury and will only return in 2022.

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay are clear contenders this year, and if they want to load up even more to mount a strong challenge for the Super Bowl, they should trade for Engram, who's in the final year of his contract and seems to be an awkward fit for the Giants. He would be a great addition to the Packers.

The Packers Wire @ThePackersWire Touchdown Wire believes the Packers should go after Giants TE Evan Engram after losing Robert Tonyan. We discuss the idea and if the Packers should go for it. packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/29/aft… Touchdown Wire believes the Packers should go after Giants TE Evan Engram after losing Robert Tonyan. We discuss the idea and if the Packers should go for it. packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/29/aft…

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans already boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, but they are still missing a top tight end to complement Julio Jones and A.J. Brown on the outside.

Engram is another player whose physical dominance on the field makes him stand out against the opposition. He would fit perfectly into the spot that was vacated by Jonnu Smith when he hit the market, as Anthony Firkser has been unable to take the next step and grow into the TE1 role.

If they trade for Engram, keeping up with the Titans' physical offense will be nearly impossible.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints are one of those teams that could use all the receiving help possible, so trading for Engram makes a lot of sense here. Sure, it's not like he would turn New Orleans' passing offense into a big thing, but he would still represent a massive improvement for Jameis Winston.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Teams around the league are very intrigued with his skill-set.



Multiple teams are interested in #Giants tight end Evan Engram, according to @JFowlerESPN Teams around the league are very intrigued with his skill-set. Multiple teams are interested in #Giants tight end Evan Engram, according to @JFowlerESPN Teams around the league are very intrigued with his skill-set. https://t.co/sK65WbyhoW

Engram would also represent the kind of intermediate threat that the Saints have been lacking over the middle of the field and in the seams. A good team would get even better with this deal.

Edited by Piyush Bisht