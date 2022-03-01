NFL Rumors: Analyst pegs Jaguars as potential landing spot for Chris Godwin 

Chris Godwin is an electrifying talent at wide receiver who has seen his potential unlocked over the last two seasons with Tom Brady. Godwin was an excellent fit opposite Mike Evans for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his speed and route-running ability complemented Evans' physicality and size.

Entering the 2022 offseason, Godwin is one of the many free agents the Buccaneers need to re-sign. They also have the option of placing the franchise tag on the 26-year-old. But the Buccaneers have many tough choices to make, and one of them could be to let Godwin walk as the franchise begins restructuring its roster.

Should Chris Godwin walk, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that'll have their eyes on the impressive wide receiver. That's according to Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network, who mentioned Michael Gallup as another target.

Kaye also notes that the Jaguars' top choice, should he come available, is Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams. Adams is a candidate for the franchise tag as well.

But if Godwin were to find his way to the Jaguars, he'd be a massive free-agent addition that would do wonders for a team looking to build around the 2021 No. 1 pick, Trevor Lawrence.

Chris Godwin would be a game-changing talent for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Chris Godwin would pay immediate dividends to Lawrence and his development as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback. Lawrence had a rookie season he'd like to forget and is under a lot of pressure to perform better in 2022.

His 12 touchdowns to 18 interceptions ratio was the worst in the NFL as a rookie. He completed less than 60 percent of his passes and looked lost more often than not.

A lot of that had to do with Urban Meyer. Meyer was as problematic a head coach as a rookie quarterback in the NFL can be partnered with. But with Doug Pederson at the helm, Lawrence is bound for a rebound season.

Chris Godwin would be a great addition to the team that also had one of the NFL's worst wide receiver cores in 2021. Marvin Jones will be 32 next season and isn't a top wide receiver at this stage.

D.J. Chark could depart in free agency, putting more pressure on the Jaguars to address the position. At just 26, Godwin could be a part of the Jaguars' timeline of entering contention.

However, that can only happen if the Buccaneers don't slap the franchise tag on him.

