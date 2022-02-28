"It's never easy" - Bruce Arians reacts to shock retirement of Buccaneers Pro Bowler

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet surprised the football world on Sunday when he announced his retirement from the league. It caught many of us by surprise, including head coach Bruce Arians.

"It is never easy saying goodbye to a player who has meant to our success, but I support and respect his decision and wish him a great life after football," said Arians in a statement the Bucs made on Twitter.

Arians also expressed what Marpet meant to the team and how they'll miss a player like him.

"I can't say enough about what Ali has meant to our team over the three seasons since my arrival. He has been the consumante professional and has been a rock for us in the interior of our offensive line. We will miss him on the field and in the locker room, but I am happy that he gets to go out as a Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler," Arians added.

Marpet broke the news on his personal Instagram account on Sunday, with an image of himself and a lengthy caption. He expressed how grateful he was to be a part of the Bucs organization.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years."

“To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay,” said Marpet via Instagram.

Marpet was drafted 61st overall in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Hobart College. He became the highest-drafted player out of a Division III school. He's played all seven seasons with the Bucs and has started in 101 games. Marpet was a key component of the Bucs' offensive-line for more than the last five years and protected Tom Brady in the last two seasons.

In his final season in 2021, Marpet was named a Pro-Bowler. He retired with two years left on his contract, with an annual salary of $10 million.

