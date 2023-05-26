NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown’s agent dishes major detail on Super Bowl winner’s potential return 

Antonio Brown is clearly a man who loves to be in the news.

Since storming off the field during a stint with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver has been constantly making headlines for one reason or another.

While the former Raiders star has been stoking the fire primarily due to his off-field shenanigans, it appears he could squeeze his way into the NFL news circle pretty soon.

Brown's agent JR Rickert told CBS Sports this week that there's "genuine" interest in the former NFL receiver.

"He is exploring the right fit," his agent told CBS Sports.

Brown, of course, hasn't been seen in the NFL since Week 17 back in 2021. He famously walked off the field against the Jets.

Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands.#GoBucs https://t.co/E1ntSJloVc

With the Bucs trailing against NY in the fourth quarter, Brown appeared to have a quarrel with his coaches. Following an exchange, the WR tossed bits of his equipment into the stands, going down the tunnel topless while waving to the fans in the stadium. That was the last the NFL saw of Antonio Brown on the field.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

Antonio Brown said on the @fullsendpodcast that he thought about mooning the fans as he was leaving the field on Sunday Antonio Brown said on the @fullsendpodcast that he thought about mooning the fans as he was leaving the field on Sunday https://t.co/nV6sj0pL0n

Where is Antonio Brown now?

These days, Brown is keeping his nose out of Tom Brady's business at least.

The revered Steelers WR will reportedly suit up for the Albany Empire, the Arena Football League franchise he may or may not be an owner of. The team has been facing issues of its own after firing two head coaches and reportedly refusing to pay the players.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Antonio Brown @AB84 contract being filed today on the active roster per @JRRickert He practiced today and is set to play on Saturday @KPRC2 Antonio Brown @AB84 contract being filed today on the active roster per @JRRickert He practiced today and is set to play on Saturday @KPRC2

Amid this trouble, Brown has reportedly decided to suit up for the team's next home game on May 27.

There was also a brief dalliance with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Brown himself.

AB @AB84

#RavensFlock Excited to return to the NFL this year Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock https://t.co/YksQH2tQzM

"Excited to return to the NFL this year," he tweeted one fine day with a picture of himself in a Ravens shirt at the end of April.

Nothing came of Brown's declaration. The Ravens moved quick to sort out their wide receiver troubles, signing Odell Beckham Jr and drafting Boston's Zay Flowers as help for Lamar Jackson.

For what it's worth, Antonio Brown had 42 catches for 545 yards and had four touchdowns to his name in seven games in his last NFL season. Not exactly Pro Bowl numbers, but Brown did end up with a Super Bowl to his name.

