NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown set to undergo ankle surgery

It has now been a week since wide receiver Antonio Brown took off his pads and Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and ran off the field at MetLife Stadium, leaving his team behind.

Since then, there have been social media posts, podcast interviews and plenty of other rumors about why Brown decided to up and leave the team that gave him a second chance.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Antonio Brown will undergo ankle surgery to repair the damage that was done through injury earlier this season.

As of right now, it is said that Brown will undergo surgery next week, but there are still logistics in regards to insurance and timing of the procedure.

There may also be more details as to whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to pay the bill for Brown's surgery and possible rehabilitation afterwards, considering he was a member of the team when the injury occurred.

NFL Rumors: What happened to Antonio Brown?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs WR Antonio Brown is set for ankle surgery on Jan. 18, sources say, though the date is subject to change because of insurance and logistical discussions. Dr. Martin O’Malley will perform it #Bucs WR Antonio Brown is set for ankle surgery on Jan. 18, sources say, though the date is subject to change because of insurance and logistical discussions. Dr. Martin O’Malley will perform it https://t.co/BN3rdwqtLh

Wide receiver Antonio Brown injured his ankle in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Brown was out until Week 16 due to the injury as well as serving a three-game suspension for misleading the league and the Buccaneers about his vaccination status.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A lengthy statement from Antonio Brown, announcing he’s having ankle surgery and giving his side of Sunday: A lengthy statement from Antonio Brown, announcing he’s having ankle surgery and giving his side of Sunday: https://t.co/pPl0X5HQsx

Brown spent the previous week telling his side of the story, claiming that he was too injured to re-take the field on Sunday afternoon but that the Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians were insisting that he play the game anyway.

Many question if that was the case, would Brown have run off the field in the way the did on the injured ankle?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' medical staff is standing pat with their stance that they didn't feel Antonio Brown was too injured to play and that they wouldn't have forced him to play if they believed he was in pain at the time.

Brown was set to see a specialist in New York City this week because of an ankle injury and the diagnosis is believed to have come from such an appointment.

While Brown won't be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this surgery will likely have him ready to play next season if a team should sign him.

Edited by LeRon Haire