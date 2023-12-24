NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield expected to sign new deal with Buccaneers after stellar campaign

It was not so long ago that Baker Mayfield was not at all guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup, and now there are rumors that he could be the long-term answer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In just 15 regular season weeks, he has cemented himself as a real option moving forward.

Via NFL.com, reporter Ian Rapoport said:

"Sources say there is mutual interest for Mayfield and the Bucs to run it back in 2024. The former Browns, Panthers and Rams quarterback might have found a stable home."

Mayfield was cut by the Carolina Panthers last year and ended up with the Los Angeles Rams afterwards. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa and has them in prime position to defend their NFC South crown, something that would come with bonuses for him.

Rapoport added:

"There are potential issues to work through, however, with Mayfield set to enter free agency having renewed leverage. But based on what the team has meant to him, and what the QB means to them, both parties want to do it again next year."

Mayfield has effectively bet on himself, although it's unlikely any team would have given him a multi-year deal after last season. This year, entering free agency again, he looks like a legitimate franchise player and the Buccaneers may have competition to get him back.

Baker Mayfield has reinvented himself

Long ago, Baker Mayfield was considered the savior of the Cleveland Browns. The first-round pick was the first one the franchise seemed to hit on in a long time, and it was the first QB with any hope in even longer.

Baker Mayfield could be in line for a long-term deal

When Deshaun Watson became available, the Browns jumped at the chance and therefore needed to send Mayfield elsewhere. The Panthers, constantly trying to find Cam Newton's replacement, traded for him.

That didn't pan out, but the Buccaneers have seen him transform into the player the Browns once had such faith in. As a reward, he is in line for a substantial payday and a chance to stay with the team for a while.