NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield projected to secure $35,000,000 with new Buccaneers contract

The comeback story of Baker Mayfield last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the feel-good stories for the 2023 NFL season.

After being on the scrap heap after leaving the Cleveland Browns and then moving to Carolina, where he again struggled, to playing with the Los Angeles Rams, things weren't looking good for Baker.

But he got a lifeline with the Buccaneers, and it was one that he didn't waste. Baker Mayfield had one of the best seasons of his career as he threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns (both career-highs) and just 10 interceptions as the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and won a playoff game.

Now, Mayfield is set to be rewarded with a new deal, and the number is rather eye-watering. Per Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, Baker Mayfield is set to sign a four-year contract worth $120 million with $53 million guaranteed.

Now, while some will think that the Buccaneers will be vastly overpaying Mayfield, the truth is, it is a reward for a superb 2023 season in which no one thought Baker nor the Buccaneers would amount to anything.

But a division title and a commanding playoff win shows that with Mayfield at the helm, the Buccaneers have life moving forward.

Baker Mayfield had a career resurgence in 2023

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

For some, when Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers, it was thought to be his last shot at being an NFL starter after his poor efforts with the Panthers and decent form with the Rams.

Not much was expected, but sometimes change is as good as a holiday, and in Tampa Bay, Baker found a home and settled in quickly.

While it didn't click straight away, as Baker Mayfield had the Buccaneers sitting at 5-7 after 12 weeks, he and the offense found their groove down the stretch.

The Buccaneers would then rattle off five wins in their last six matchups to clinch the NFC South and a home playoff game.

Against the Eagles, Mayfield was superb, throwing for 337 yards and four touchdowns in the 32-9 win. The following week, the Buccaneers came undone against the Detroit Lions 31-23, but Mayfield (349 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions) again showed that if a couple of things had gone their way, they could have slayed the Lions on their home field.

Now, with a shiny new contract heading his way, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers can look forward to an exciting 2024 season.