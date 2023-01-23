NFL Rumors: Big coaching change likely to take place for Patriots

The New England Patriots missed the playoffs this season and it's clear that head coach Bill Belichick is ready to make a change in his coaching staff. Belichick didn't specifically designate anyone as the offensive coordinator this campaign. Instead, defensive coach Matt Patricia called the plays for the offense.

An interesting move for the defensive-minded Patricia to be given control of the offense. It clearly showed as quarterback Mac Jones struggled with the offense. That said, New England are currently rumored to be ready to move on from Patricia.

For the last two seasons, the Detroit Lions have been paying Matt Patricia's salary since he was fired. Starting in 2023, New England would now have to put him on their payroll. They would likely have to pay him a significant amount given his extensive experience -- something the Patriots may not be willing to do.

Mike Kadlick @mikekadlick



Now that his head coaching contract has expired with the #Lions, Matt Patricia "might be on his way out" of New England, according to @tomecurran. Some thought he may still have a place somewhere in Foxboro, but it sounds like his tenure with the #Patriots could be over.

Due to his long-running tenure with the franchise, there may be a place for Patricia within the organization, but his time with the offense may now be over. Bill Belichick has been interviewing possible offensive coordinators the last few weeks and Patricia was not a part of those interviews. Instead, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has been alongside Belichick during the interview process.

Patricia was initially hired by the New England Patriots in 2004 as an offensive assistant, his first coaching job in the National Football League. He was hired by the Detroit Lions as head coach from 2018 until 2020.

Will the Patriots hire Bill O'Brien as their new OC?

Current Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was reportedly interviewed for the same position with the New England Patriots. O'Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020. He worked under Bill Belichik from 2007 to 2011 and at one time was even the offensive coordinator.

He then left to become the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. After two seasons where he had a 15-9 record and had verbally committed to staying with the team, he decided to up and leave for the NFL. His record as head coach of the Houston Texans was 52-48 and the team parted ways with him in 2020.

He has been the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide since early 2021. Bill Belichick is rumored to be interested in bringing O'Brien back to Foxborough.

It will be interesting to see how one of the supposed greatest minds in NFL history goes about rebuilding his staff this offseason.

