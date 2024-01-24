NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick and Kirk Cousins tipped to join forces in Atlanta by league exec. 

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be one of the most coveted players when the free agency begins in March. The 35-year-old player was recently asked about the possibility of joining Bill Belichick on a team where the Patriots legend eventually lands and Cousins was excited about that opportunity.

As per reports, Belichick has only been pursued by the Atlanta Falcons, and it seems like he will coach them next season. Based on this one NFL executive from AFC told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Cousins and Belichick could pair in Atlanta.

The executive thinks that the HC-QB duo could easily propel the Falcons into winning the NFC South division title next year. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Belichick can help a talented yet underachieving team, and Atlanta is that... Cousins would be a great fit there."

There is a possibility that Kirk Cousins eventually returns to Minnesota as he is well-loved there and has great chemistry with star receiver Justin Jefferson. However, if he doesn't sign with the Vikings, the option of playing under coach Belichick will certainly be enticing for the veteran quarterback.

Before suffering an Achilles injury, Cousins was arguably having the best season of his career. He threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 8 games this season with a passer rating of 103.8. As a result, multiple teams might get engaged in a bidding war to sign him this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Is Kirk Cousins a good fit for the Falcons?

Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

There is no denying that Kirk Cousins will make several NFL teams better if he is their quarterback. If the Falcons do end up signing him they will be the firm favorites to win the division.

This season, with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, the team finished 7-10. They have a lot of quality offensive players, such as Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts, who will all improve by playing with a quarterback like Cousins.

Their defense is already pretty good and will get even better under Belichick. As a result, they should certainly try their best to sign Cousins. However, if they miss out on the Vikings quarterback, the idea of trading for Justin Fields is also worth considering.