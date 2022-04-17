NFL Rumors: Browns insider doesn't see Jarvis Landry returning to team

A month after free agency began, wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains a free agent. Landry has spent the last four seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and was released during the off-season in a move that saved Cleveland $14 million in cap space.

Landry is currently is free to sign anywhere and has even welcomed a return back to Cleveland. However, Cleveland reporter Tony Grossi, when asked on Twitter by a fan if he thought Landry would be back in 2022, responded in the negative.

Asked whether Jadeveon Clowney and Jarvis Landry would be back with the team, he replied:

"Clowney yes, Landry no."

Jarvis Landry began his time in Cleveland in 2018 when the Browns acquired him via trade. On March 9, 2018, the Miami Dolphins agreed to trade Landry to the Browns for Cleveland's 2018 fourth-round draft pick and the 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

The 29-year-old, however, wasn't quite the receiver he was in Miami, where he recorded two 1,000-yard seasons and also set a career-high in touchdown receptions with nine. Last season, Landry had 52 receptions for 570 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 12 games played.

In Cleveland, he only surpassed 1,000 yards once, setting a career-high of 1,174 yards in 2019. While he's not as productive as he once was early on in his career, Landry is still a reliable slot receiver when on the field.

He remains one of the top free agent wide receivers, which also includes Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., and Cole Beasley.

Browns reporter Tony Grossi thinks Jadeveon Clowney will be a Brown in 2022 unlike Jarvis Landry

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Jarvis Landry isn't the only Brown who is currently a free agent. While Grossi doesn't think Landry will be back with the Browns next season, he predicts that free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will return.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Two Saturdays ago: Andrew Luck retires.



Last Saturday: Jadeveon Clowney and Laremy Tunsil traded, LeSean McCoy cut by Buffalo and signs with KC.



This Saturday: Antonio Brown is cut by Oakland, then signs with New England. Two Saturdays ago: Andrew Luck retires.Last Saturday: Jadeveon Clowney and Laremy Tunsil traded, LeSean McCoy cut by Buffalo and signs with KC.This Saturday: Antonio Brown is cut by Oakland, then signs with New England.

On April 14, 2021, Clowney signed a one-year contract with the Browns. He went on to have a productive season on the Browns defensive line and had one of the best campaigns of his career last time out.

Clowney was on pace to set a career-high in sacks in a single season but ended up a half-sack short as he reached nine in 14 total games played. He added 37 total tackes, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.

The 28-year-old became a free agent following the 2021-2022 season as he signed a one-year deal last off-season. Clowney has had some interest this off-season in free agency but there is belief that he will return to the Browns for the 2022-2023 season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra