NFL Rumors: Chiefs CEO gets candid on Chris Jones’ unsettled future with Super Bowl champs amidst DT’s training camp holdout

Could Kansas City Chiefs start defensive tackle Chris Jones be the next star to hold out this season? Jones is reportedly unhappy with his current contract (four-year contract worth $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed) that he signed in 2020.

As more and more defensive tackles have been getting paid such as Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence, Jones wants a raise.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Jones wants Aaron Donald-type of money, being paid at least $30 million per season. He has yet to report to training camp as he is seeking a new contract.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said that the team would welcome him when he reports to camp.

“We love Chris and when he decides to report we’ll welcome him," said Hunt. "I don’t want to get into speculating on when that will happen or if that will happen."

As for now, Jones is comfortable missing training camp. For each day that he misses, he will be fined $50,000, but he's doing that in hopes of securing a new, lucrative contract.

The Chiefs and Jones will have to eventually meet in the middle and settle their contract dispute, as Jones is one of the best defensive linemen in the league and would be hard to replace.

Does Chris Jones deserve a contract north of $30 million per year?

Chris Jones during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Jones is one of the most dominant defensive linemen currently in the NFL. He's been a vital piece and leader of the Chiefs' defense the last five seasons, helping them win two Super Bowls.

Jones was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and has been very productive since his second season in the NFL. He's recorded at least six sacks in each season since 2017 and is coming off of a career season in 2022. He tied his career high in sacks with 15.5 while setting a career-high in tackles with 44.

Jones has made the Pro Bowl the last four seasons and was named a First-Team All-Pro last season for the first time in his career. He's currently the 11th-highest-paid defensive lineman with a contract average of $20 million per season.

With how productive and with what he's done for the Chiefs in the last five years, Jones deserves a contract north of $30 million per year.

