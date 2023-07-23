Chris Jones could be fined nearly $50,000 for missing Chiefs training camp amid contract dispute: Report

Chris Jones, one of the Kansas City Chiefs' best defenders, has been wanting a new contract lately, but his actions could come at a steep price.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle was absent from the team's first day of camp on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to sources, he and the front office are "far apart" when it comes to a new deal. Jones is entering the final year of the $80-million extension he received in 2020.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones, who has been seeking a new deal this off-season, did not report with the rest of the team to training camp today, per source. The two sides remain “far apart” on a new deal for the Defensive Players of the Year finalist. pic.twitter.com/7doEzdxZcO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schefter's colleague, Field Yates, later added that he would be fined $50,000 for every missed day of practice:

Field Yates @FieldYates



For Jones the goal is about a deal that would make any such fines worth the wait. For each day that Jones misses of camp, he’ll be subject to a mandatory fine of nearly $50,000.For Jones the goal is about a deal that would make any such fines worth the wait. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Does Chris Jones deserve new contract? Recapping big-money deals given to defensive tackles as 2023 looms

Unlike running backs, defensive tackles have been receiving very lucrative four-year contracts during the offseason, and Chris Jones wants the Kansas City Chiefs to capitalize.

Just over a week ago, the New York Jets gave Quinnen Williams an extension worth $96 million. The former college champion with Alabama was coming off a career-best 12 sacks, which earned him an All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl appearance.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the Jets' divisional rivals in Buffalo also cashed in last month, signing Ed Oliver to $68 million. The Tennessee Titans have also secured Jeffery Simmons' future with a $94-million deal.

In the NFC, Javon Hargrave, who was a key part of the Philadelphia Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII, is joining the San Francisco 49ers for $84 million. Two of the Eagles' divisional rivals the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, have respectively extended first-time Pro Bowlers Dexter Lawrence and Daron Payne for $90 million each.

But could all these convince general manager Matt Veach to give Jones what he wants? ESPN's Jeff Darlington thinks so. He recently said on SportsCenter:

"The Chiefs would like to give him that long-term extension. I'm told that they are still optimistic that this will get done — likely before training camp — for Chris Jones. And this is significant for a number of reasons, not just the contract itself. The Chiefs right now are just barely below the salary cap, one of the highest salary caps right now in the league. If they can do that deal with Jones, they can ultimately bring this number down."

As the Chiefs prepare to defend their Super Bowl title, Chris Jones could be one of the key pieces to that campaign, so it may be best for Veach to secure his future.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!