NFL Rumors: Chiefs facing $30,000,000 Chris Jones problem with Super Bowl winner making demands clear 

Chris Jones is a major presence on the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line and helped the franchise win two Super Bowls in four seasons. Jones is set to be a free agent after this season.

Kansas City would ideally want to have the All-Pro star back long-term, but it could reportedly come at a high cost. According to multiple sources, Jones is seeking $30 million per year in a new deal.

Last season, Jones found himself in the opponent's backfield a lot with 15.5 sacks. It was far and away the most on the Chiefs roster and tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Jones matched his sack total from the 2018 season, in which he finished third in the category. His demands come as the Chiefs star is holding out of camp.

Kansas City find themselves in a conundrum as they have limited cap space this year. However, the team will have close to $35.7 million in cap space in 2024. The team could give the franchise tag, costing them more than $33.5 million.

Both the Chiefs and Jones are far apart on a new deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Where would Chris Jones rank if he got $30 million per season?

If the Chiefs' front office gave Jones his reported demand of $30 million, it would put him in elite company. It would put him second to Washington's defensive tackle Daron Payne, who will make $31,010,000 in the 2023 season.

The $30 million would be more than what three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald would make. Donald will get $28.5 million this upcoming season after signing a three-year, $95 million extension with the Rams last June.

Currently, Jones would be the seventh-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL in 2023 with $20 million. It remains to be seen if Jones gets a new deal and re-joins his teammates at camp.

