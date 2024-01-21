NFL Rumors: Cowboys stop short of giving Mike McCarthy job security after flaming out of NFL Playoffs

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys' season ended abruptly in the Wild Card Round with a 48-32 loss to the Packers. McCarthy immediately found himself in the crosshairs, with Dallas fans calling for his job.

Owner Jerry Jones chose to stick with his head coach for next season. However, it is not a sure thing McCarthy will coach the team beyond that. The head coach is in the final year of his contract, and there is no offer of an extension on the table from Jones.

McCarthy, on his part, has stated not having an extension is not that big of a deal.

Multiple reports add that being a "lame duck" coach could be an issue for Mike McCarthy when it comes to his coaching staff. He could have a tougher time filling possible openings on his staff. One opening could be at the defensive coordinator position as Dan Quinn has been interviewing with several teams with head coaching vacancies.

Another major issue is should the Dallas Cowboys struggle to start the 2024 season, McCarthy's seat will be hotter.

The team won the NFC East title for the second time this season with a 12-5 record. The Cowboys offense, with McCarthy as a play-caller, led the league in points per game and were fifth in total yards.

Jerry Jones has proven to be optimistic and patient in his tenure as Cowboys owner. Only two head coaches have not reached a fourth season over the last 35 years.

It is clear that Mike McCarthy has work to do, should he want a fifth season on the Cowboys' sideline.

What does Mike McCarthy's playoff record with the Cowboys look like?

McCarthy has a 42-25 record in the regular season, but his playoff record is quite the opposite. Dallas is 1-3 under McCarthy, failing to make it past the Divisional Round.

The last Cowboys head coach to lead the team to a conference championship game was Barry Switzer in the 1995 season. That season also marked the last time the franchise hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Mike McCarthy had a playoff record of 10-8 in 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, including a Super Bowl win.