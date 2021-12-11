NFL Rumors: Insider believes Matt Ryan could take over as Steelers starting QB in 2022

Could Matt Ryan be playing his final few games as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons? Ryan signed a five-year contract extension in the spring of 2018, meaning that he could be there to stay for at least the 2022 NFL season. But earlier this season there were rumors that Matt Ryan wanted out of Atlanta and had been requesting a trade.

Ryan denied the allegations of him asking for a trade and said that he was happy with the situation he was in with new head coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons are 5-7 this season and their chances at a playoff spot are dwindling.

With the 2022 NFL Draft class not overly abundant with quarterback talent, there has been speculation that veteran quarterbacks may be on the move this upcoming offseason as openings become available.

One of those possible openings could be for the Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is believed to be in the final season of his NFL career. Could his successor already be in the NFL?

Could Matt Ryan be the next Pittsburgh Steelers QB?

Last week, an already a widely assumed expectation became even clearer as news swirled that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has told those within the organization that he plans to retire after this season.

While the Steelers have been seen scouting some of the most highly talked about college quarterbacks, there have also been rumors of adding a veteran quarterback to the offense. An offense that has solid young wide receivers and is still building a young offensive line.

According to ESPN's NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler, Matt Ryan could be the best fit for the Steelers impending quarterback vacancy.

The Steelers will have additional salary cap space available next season, with Ryan due to make approximately $16.2 million. There is an opt-out after the 2022 NFL season but, technically he is signed through the 2023 NFL season in which he is set to make $20.5 million.

The Steelers could choose to trade for Matt Ryan, and still draft a quarterback and have them sit behind Ryan for at least one, perhaps two seasons.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph has had more than enough opportunities to prove that he could be Roethlisberger's successor. His lone start this season, when Roethlisberger was out with COVID-19, led to a tie with the, then winless Detroit Lions.

The only concern is that Ryan will be 37 years old by the start of next season and the Steelers could find themselves in the same position they are now, with a non-mobile, older quarterback.

