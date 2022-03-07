NFL Rumors: Insider believes Steelers on the outside looking in at Aaron Rodgers 

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make clear what he plans for the 2022 NFL season. He could potentially return to the Green Bay Packers for another season, but he may also request to be traded to a new team.

If he wants to switch teams and the Packers are willing to trade him, there will be many teams interested in making an offer. One of the teams rumored to be involved in Aaron Rodgers' market is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They are in need of a starting quarterback for the 2022 season after Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement. While the Steelers appear to be an ideal fit for Rodgers, they may be a long shot to land the superstar quarterback.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are not considered a major player for Rodgers right now, but they are on the periphery.”

If the Packers are going to trade Rodgers, the team they make the deal with has to fit two different requirements. The new team will have to be willing to trade away a ton of assets to fulfill the Packers' asking price.

They also have to be a team that Rodgers approves of. Rodgers' contract has a full no-trade clause, so he has the power to decline any potential deal the Packers put in front of him.

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan Jeremy Fowler just reported on ESPN that everyone in the #Packers organization is on the same page with Aaron Rodgers. He also added that when asking around to sources, dating back to last offseason, he has never heard that Green Bay has ‘hard plans’ to trade Rodgers. Jeremy Fowler just reported on ESPN that everyone in the #Packers organization is on the same page with Aaron Rodgers. He also added that when asking around to sources, dating back to last offseason, he has never heard that Green Bay has ‘hard plans’ to trade Rodgers.

There are rumors that Rodgers is intrigued by the idea of playing for head coach Mike Tomlin, so he would likely approve a trade to the Steelers.

If Fowler's report is accurate that the Steelers are on the outside looking in, their potential offer is not expected to be as good as some of the other interested teams.

Which teams are most likely to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the 2022 NFL offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Many teams will be interested in acquiring Aaron Rodgers if he becomes available in the trade market. A couple of teams have emerged as front runners.

The two teams that Rodgers would most likely approve a trade to, who would also be expected to make an offer, are the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter If Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to he traded, it will be easy enough to get it done. No need for the Packers to engage in trade talks before then. If Rodgers wants trade, he will get trade, quickly. If Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to he traded, it will be easy enough to get it done. No need for the Packers to engage in trade talks before then. If Rodgers wants trade, he will get trade, quickly.

Either one of them would become immediate Super Bowl contenders if they landed the defending back-to-back NFL MVP. They should be aggressive in their pursuit of Rodgers if he hits the trade block during the 2022 NFL offseason.

