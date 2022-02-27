NFL Rumors: Insider suggests ideal trade package for Seahawks star DK Metcalf

Russell Wilson isn’t the only Seahawk that’s the subject of trade rumors. Seattle’s star receiver, DK Metcalf, could be traded this off-season, and for good value.

According to NFL Rumors on Twitter (@NFLRums), The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar has suggested that the Seahawks could acquire an early first-round draft pick in exchange for DK Metcalf.

As of right now, the Seahawks don't have a first-round pick, and their only option to acquire one is to trade either DK Metcalf or quarterback Russell Wilson.

Metcalf was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played three seasons at Ole Miss in college and averaged 18.3 yards per catch in his collegiate career.

Metcalf has been productive in his three seasons in the league. Over those three years, he has 216 receptions; 3,170 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns. In 2020, Metcalf was named a Pro Bowler and to the second-team All-Pro.

It’s not surprising that the Seahawks could get a first-round pick for Metcalf. At 6'4" and 235 lbs, Metcalf is a physical freak who translates on the field when the ball is in his hands. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine.

The Seahawks could potentially trade DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson

It seems like Seattle are in rebuild mode now, and they’re not afraid to trade their best players for some future draft picks and young talent. According to rumors this off-season, Seattle seem open to possibly trading both Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf.

Seattle finished last in the NFC West last season with a 7-10 record. It was the first season since 2017 when they missed the playoffs. Prior to that, the Seahawks have made five straight post-seasons. Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 with Seattle and has had a stellar career with the team.

In 10 seasons with Seattle, Wilson has put up some great numbers. He has thrown for 37,059 yards; 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions, and has appeared in eight post-seasons. At the age of 33, WIlson can still lead a team to the Super Bowl as he's experienced and still highly productive. Last season, Wilson threw for 25 touchdowns and just six intercpetions for 3,113 yards in just 14 games.

It'll be interesting to see if Seattle trade either Metcalf or Wilson, or both, this off-season and the assets they get in return.

