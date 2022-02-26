NFL Trade Rumors: Colts keen on replacing Carson Wentz with Russell Wilson

The Indianapolis Colts seem to have an idea at quarterback for the 2022-2023 season. The Colts are reportedly interested in replacing quarterback Carson Wentz with Russell Wilson if possible.
According to league sources, Colts owner Jim Irsay is a big fan of Russell Wilson. The Colts will have to acquire Wilson via trade as he's still under contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
Another hurdle Seattle would need to overcome is that Wilson would have to waive the no-trade clause that is on his current contract.
While Seattle's asking price hasn't been clarified, one would assume they'd be asking for multiple first-round picks/players. Last season, the Lions got two first-round picks, Jared Goff and a third-round pick for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Colts don't have a first-round pick this year due to the Carson Wentz trade last year.
Indianapolis took a gamble and acquired the former North Dakota State University standout from the Eagles before the start of last season. The Colts sent the Eagles a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, plus a conditional (either first or second-round) pick in 2022.
As part of the trade, the Eagles took on a $33.8M dead hit.
NFL Trade Rumors: The Colts want to move on from Carson Wentz after one season
After just one season in Indianapolis, the Colts reportedly want to move on from Carson Wentz. He went 9-8 as the starting quarterback last season and missed the playoffs.
In Week 18, they faced the 2-14 Jaguars in Jacksonville with a chance to get into the playoffs.
The Colts lost the game and their season ended losing to the team with the number one draft pick, ending their playoff hopes. Statistically speaking, Wentz had his third-best season with a passer rating of 94, but still wasn't enough.
He threw for 27 touchdowns, which is tied for the second most in his career. He threw for the third-most yards in a single season of his career with 3,563 yards.
The Colts reportedly want to release Wentz if they can't find a team to trade him to. If he is released by the Colts, they'll take on a $15 million cap hit.
As for the Colts and Russell Wilson, they'll have to make a serious push with multiple players and future picks to acquire him. Interestingly enough, Wilson recently removed the Seattle Seahawks from his social media bio.
He may know that his time is done in Seattle, and perhaps he knows he will be traded to a new team this year.