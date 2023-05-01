NFL Rumors: Is Roger Goodell getting fired? League commissioner reportedly acknowledges uncertainty

Could Roger Goodell soon be on his way out as NFL Commissioner?

NFL Insider Dov Kleiman Tweeted on Monday morning that the Commissioner did acknowledge that he is unsure whether or not he will receive a contract extension. The report was originally stated by Pro Football Talk as well.

"Over the weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged the possibility that he won't receive a contract extension, via @ProFootballTalk. The 2023 Draft might've been his last."

The uncertainty surrounding Roger Goodell comes about a month after ESPN reported that the league was close to extending him. Now, on the same weekend as the NFL draft, the commissioner told ESPN that he doesn't have a deal close to being signed. He also said that they are working towards a new contract and that he would love to keep the job.

“The good news is I love the job and I love what I’m doing. We have talked about an extension and we’ll work towards that. If that’s possible, then great. If not, I’ve been really fortunate to be in this job.

"I’ve loved every day of it. I would love every day that I’m in it, but I don’t really think about the tenure. I think about the progress and the important challenges we have ahead.”

But he also said that if he doesn't then he is content knowing that he was fortunate to have had the job and that he accomplished a lot during his tenure. NFL team owners have never expressed any interest in replacing him, so if a new person was hired for the position that would truly be a shock.

How long has Roger Goodell been NFL Commissioner?

Roger Goodell began his tenure with the National Football League back in 1982 as an administrative intern in the league's offices.

He worked his way up the ladder and in 2001 was named the NFL's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

In 2006, longtime NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue announced his retirement, leaving the league to find a replacement.

Roger Goodell and Gregg Levy were both named as possible candidates for the job. After several rounds of voting, the NFL team owners chose Goodell to be the next commissioner of the National Football league in August 2006.

There have been rumors for several years about how much his contract is worth. But since the NFL is no longer is tax exempt, it isn't mandatory that his salary is reported. But, it could be around or upwards of $65 million a year.

