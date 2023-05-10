NFL Rumors: NY Jets targetted Super Bowl-winning quarterback before landing Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers after two things became apparent. First, that former number two overall selection Zach Wilson was not a viable starter. Second, that Rodgers was available. They immediately began focusing on him as their new quarterback.

However, that trade took a long time and to assume the Jets didn't even look into other options would be foolish. GM Joe Douglas probably inquired about everyone that was possibly available. Apparently, that included Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Jets had a very short list of trade targets and Stafford was on it:

"The Jets had their sights set on new quarterback Aaron Rodgers early in the 2023 NFL offseason. But the former Packers great wasn't the only notable name to garner consideration from the team. Before free agency, Jets brass evaluated 19 different veteran options to replace Zach Wilson, according to SNY, and briefly narrowed a list of trade targets to include the Rams' Matthew Stafford."

The tier of quarterbacks they wanted to move for were ones they felt gave them a chance at the Super Bowl. That only included Rodgers, Stafford and Lamar Jackson.

When Jackson appeared to be too difficult to land, the Jets office moved on and ended up trading for Aaron Rodgers. That was probably one of the best moves they could have made.

Why Aaron Rodgers made the most sense for the Jets

Matthew Stafford does not have a clean bill of health. He suffered a debilitating injury last season and reportedly mulled retirement. That's not who a new team would want to pin their Super Bowl dreams on.

The Jets looked into Matthew Stafford

Lamar Jackson would have cost way too much to deal for and the Jets offense is so unlike what Jackson has run that the personnel might have had to change significantly. The playbook might have, too.

Rodgers can slide in and play a similar offense that they ran last year, but far more effectively. He's not the best quarterback of the trio anymore due to age and other factors, but he's still effective and made the most sense.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes