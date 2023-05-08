Marcedes Lewis landing spots: 5 teams that could move for Aaron Rodgers' former teammate

Marcedes Lewis remains on the open market. NFL free agency has basically been over for a while, but there are a few players still searching for their next contracts. That includes Lewis, one of Aaron Rodgers' former teammates. He can still play and provide valuable depth and mentorship to some teams. Which ones should consider his services?

Teams who could look into Marcedes Lewis in free agency

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled to find a replacement for Rob Gronkowski after he retired. Marcedes Lewis will not be that replacement, but he could be a very helpful veteran presence for Cade Otton's development. Lewis' best days are behind him, but he can be a decent backup and a great mentor.

4) Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins' tight end depth chart is thin right now. They let Mike Gesicki walk in free agency, and they only have Durham Smythe and Eric Saubert behind him. Lewis won't challenge either one for the starting role, but they need competent pass catchers at that position. Lewis fits that bill even if he's well past his prime.

3) Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans don't have very much depth at the tight end position. While Lewis isn't a viable option in the passing game anymore, he can still contribute and if nothing else, the Titans need bodies at that position. They need pass catchers and a veteran might be helpful for the development of either Malik Willis or Will Levis.

2) New York Jets

The New York Jets are in the business of giving Aaron Rodgers whatever he wants. His reported wishlist (one that the QB denied giving to the Jets) included Lewis, so it makes perfect sense. The Jets aren't all that deep at the tight end position, either, so this would be a good signing for the team. It would make Rodgers happier, too.

1) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers selected two rookie tight ends in the NFL Draft in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. While the Packers just had Lewis, it makes more sense now for them to re-sign him. He would make an excellent teacher and mentor for the two rookies and already knows the offense. He'd be an ideal signing here to close out his career.

